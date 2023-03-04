Man’s reason for refusing to give his sister his wedding dress is praised

A bride-to-be’s brother wanted to know if he was wrong for denying her his sister’s bespoke wedding dress after she offended his son, and asked Reddit for advice.

In a post shared on the AITA (Am I The A******?) sub-Reddit under the username ThrowAway5291926, the man said his sister asked her 17-year-old son who “has always loved design and fashion and took technical courses to be able to make clothes” in order to design a wedding dress for her.

Several months later, the dress was complete, and “it was just amazing,” the user said, adding in the viral post that “my mom cried when she saw my sister in the dress and I confess that I I was almost moved too”.

But the poster said he later found out his son hadn’t been invited to his wedding. Her sister explained that she “didn’t want underage people at her wedding because there would be alcohol”.

According to a survey by wedding website The Knot of 12,000 couples who married in 2022, building a guest list is the second most challenging aspect of the wedding planning process. More than a third (36%) of couples surveyed said deciding who would be invited to their wedding was their biggest challenge.

The survey also found that the average cost of a wedding dress was $1,900 in 2022, and only one-fifth (20%) of brides surveyed wore a custom-made dress.

The Reddit post user, who has received more than 35,000 upvotes at the time of writing, said it was “weird” that his son hadn’t received a wedding invite while others family members had done so, especially since there are no other minors. in the family.

He said his son was “very sad and crying because he spent months on that dress and he couldn’t go to the wedding”. After seeing her distressed son, the Redditor told her sister that she “should look for another dress ASAP because she won’t be wearing the one my son made anymore.”

The bride-to-be apparently ‘screamed’ at her brother, accusing him of being ‘unreasonable’, but the father said: ‘I don’t think I’m wrong, but just rational and I’ll pay her back in kind.’

Her son then agreed to sell the dress to his aunt at market price, which turned out to be “pretty high” after all the math. They sent this proposal but she reportedly ‘hated it’ and said ‘she couldn’t afford it because it was too expensive and it should be a gift because ‘she’s part of the family’ .”

The Redditor told her that “it was too easy to say she was family to get a free dress, but not enough to include my son.” He said his sister cried and ‘begged’ him to ‘not ruin his day’. However, she hasn’t changed her mind about letting her nephew come to the wedding, or at least apologizing to him.

Poppy Sienna, a UK-based luxury wedding and event planner, said Newsweek the bride-to-be in the Reddit post was “unfair”.

“On the face of it, I would normally say, it’s your wedding and you can invite whoever you want. But when you exclude just one person, especially one who does a very nice thing for you, for free, I think you might have to- to be compromising and having a bit of flexibility in making that decision,” Sienna said.

“Of course being a week away from a wedding will heighten the emotions, but I think the bride had to make a phone call – invite her nephew or pay for the dress,” she added.

In a comment that got 62,600 upvotes, user rezdogs870 said, “NTA [not the a******]. He should go and wear the dress,” to which the original poster replied that it would be “definitely unexpected.”

Another person wrote: “Dumbest excuse [because it] only applies to one family member. What an UNGRATATING sister,” in a comment that got more than 2,000 upvotes.

Redditor BlueKante said, “And even if you only have one underage family member, no one would flinch if you gave a SEVENTEEN year old an exception,” in a comment that got 1,100 votes. positive.

