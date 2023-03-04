Fashion
The quarter-zip becomes the new status symbol for men of a certain position | Fashion
What do models David Beckham, Rishi Sunak and Fendi have in common? They are all big fans of a quarter zipper.
Polo collars with a small zipper that goes from the neck to the chest have become the new status symbol for men of a certain position as they abandon the shirt and tie aesthetic.
John Lewis, who acts as an unofficial UK barometer of what the average person buys, says he has sold 62% more quarter zips than crewnecks so far this year. Among the customers a 55 navy cotton version with a silver zip is the most popular.
At Gant, 10% of sales last December were zippered sweaters. Demand for a ribbed version with a two-tone collar remains strong. On the sidelines, Arsenals Mikel Arteta wears a quarter zip under a puffer jacket, while England manager Gareth Southgate ditched his signature navy waistcoat for a neat white knit zip from M&S during the 2022 World Cup.
Meanwhile, in London, the Square Mile and Canary Wharfs towers are dotted with investment bankers wearing Patagonia zip-up vests. Even street style favorites such as JW Anderson, Coperni and stone island all feature quarter zips in their latest collections.
GQ’s British fashion editor Angelo Mitakos said the popularization of zips to quarters is similar to how Crocs were once reviled but are now worn by stars such as Justin Bieber. Mitakos prefers a zipper over a crew neck, which he says can often feel stuffy and dated. The quarter zip is modern and has more style references.
Recently on Instagram, Beckham gender approved while wearing a 1400 Loro Piana navy baby cashmere version while stirring her pancakes. The unbranded Italian luxury brand is a favorite of the 1% who champion the idea of stealth wealth dressing the act of whispering your wealth rather than flaunting it.
It’s a dressing technique used by both the Duke of Sussex and Rishi Sunak who regularly wear quarter zips over white shirts and jeans. Prince Harry’s sweater of choice is from British cashmere brand N.Peal (from 345) while Sunak prefers Ralph Lauren (from 179).
When the fourth series of Succession comes out this month, Logan Roy will no doubt be wearing his gray Loro Piano version.
In Fleishman Is In Trouble, the new TV adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akners’ novel that has been met with rave reviews, protagonist Toby Fleishman, played by Jesse Eisenberg, wears one for a key New Year’s Eve.
Usually a fan of polo necks and plaid shirts, this act of wealth cosplay reads like an attempt to fit in with the other posh Upper East Side husbands.
But in the real world, they are also tapping into a broader trend of precariousness, accelerated by the pandemic but seemingly here to stay. As more and more people try to figure out what workwear looks like in their new half-office, half-zoom world, it’s no surprise that this hybrid top is the preferred option. It’s corporate, casual and sometimes both.
A shirt and tie look stuffy on Zoom anywhere, says menswear writer Nick Carvell. He compares it to polo shirts and smart sneakers that men in the city wear frequently, whether it’s a casual Friday or not. , he adds.
With news that the BBC is about to relax its formal dress code, the quarter zip has the potential to infiltrate wardrobes on a mass level. Last week, Deadline reported that, in an effort to reflect more authentic reporting as it merges its domestic and international news channels, staff have been asked to dress up.
Its chief digital officer, Naja Nielsen, reportedly told staff: It’s kind of like being as dirty and sweaty as when you were on the pitch is actually more trustworthy than looking like you’re going out. an awards ceremony or a fine dinner.
Zippers began to appear in the 1930s when the Talon Zipper company mastered the modern zipper. The concept of quarter-zip fleeces quickly became popular in the sportswear industry as it allowed wearers to self-regulate their temperature by opening and closing the neckline. During the 1970s, zippers began to appear on sweaters, but were mostly reserved for weekend wear.
The streetwear aesthetic has regularly championed quarter-zip detailing, but only more recently has it begun to merge a high/low zip aesthetic. At the 2019 Met Gala, singer Frank Ocean wore a formal Prada suit with a quarter-zip jacket deliberately opened to reveal a traditional white shirt and black tie underneath. Perhaps food for thought for the BBC as it grapples with its new dress code guidelines.
