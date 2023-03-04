Fashion
Texas bills regulating drag shows broadly define them as inherently sexual
When does a man wear an inherently sexual dress, and when is it fun and frivolous? If you ask Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, about the time he wore a dress for a school theater project, it was just a joke. But when it comes to other men performing in dresses in bars, it’s sexual.
At least under a law he is proposing that would classify venues that host drag shows as sex businesses, which comes with additional taxes and licensing restrictions.
House Bill 1266 was entrusted to the House State Affairs Committee Friday, two days after a video of Schatzline wearing a dress surfaced. The video shows the legislator frolicking in a black dress with her classmates during her school days.
The years-old clip was tweeted by Democratic activist Michelle Davis. Democratic groups pounced on the video, pointing out the hypocrisy of Schatzline wearing a dress while filing legislation to regulate drag shows.
The freshman rep dismissed taunts and reprimands on social media in a answer to video.
Left wing is attacking me over a class project I did as a teenager where my buddies challenged me to wear a dress, Schatzline said in the video.
And on Twitter he said, This is not a sexually explicit drag show.
But the Schatzlines bill does not distinguish between sexually explicit drag shows and a man wearing a dress to perform in a theater, bar, nightclub or other commercial enterprise. Schatzline was unavailable to answer questions sent by The Texas Tribune this week.
Schatzlines HB 1266 is one of four bills introduced by a handful of Texas Republicans that target drag shows. The legislation would expand establishments considered to be sex businesses. The bills want to include all establishments that allow performers to wear clothing or makeup that presents a gender identity different from the sex assigned to performers at birth. By this definition, the performance of Schatzlines wearing a dress for entertainment purposes would be defined as a drag.
None of the bills so far define what types of clothing or makeup lawmakers consider representative of which sex. Lawmakers also haven’t explained why clothing or makeup makes someone look sexual.
In response to questions sent by the Tribune, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said in a text message, New language could be coming next week.
The debate resembles the one that took place recently in Tennessee, where Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday banning “adult cabaret performances” on public property. This bill defines the shows it seeks to restrict as those that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that makes appeal to a lustful interest, or similar performers”. Before the bill was signed, a photo of Lee appeared online showing him wearing a dress in 1977. Lee fired allegations of hypocrisy as “ridiculous”.
Johnathan Gooch, spokesperson for Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said a lot of flirting isn’t sexual. He also said it was so broad it could trap companies and performances that lawmakers aren’t trying to regulate.
There are a whole bunch of things that don’t quite fit the definition of drag, but would fall within the scope of this bill, Gooch said.
If passed, the legislation would have far-reaching impacts on small and large businesses across the state, from cafes to bookstores and theaters, as it would force them to choose between shutting down drag events or taking on licensing requirements and additional taxes. Critics say the proposals stem from deliberate misrepresentation by lawmakers.
Three lawmakers who have drafted similar legislation did not respond to requests for comment from the Tribunes.
While drag shows that most often see men dressing up as women in exaggerated styles have been a mainstay of the LGBTQ community for decades, outcry over animated entertainment has exploded in recent years as protests against Right-wing extremist groups have recruited conservatives to protest these events under the guise of child protection. They claim that drag performances are sexualizing children. Schatzline said in a video posted to Twitter that the goal of his legislation was to ban sexually explicit drag shows and preserve the innocence of Texas’ next generation.
The broad characterization of the legislation would apply to drag shows that have no sexual element. Organizers of drag queen story hours, where performers read children’s books, often in a library or bookstore, said the events are not sexually remote. Two drag queens the Tribune contacted did not respond to comments.
Under this legislation, these events and other non-sexual performances by drag queens would be deemed inappropriate for children. The law would force these establishments to be classified as sex businesses, which would limit where they could operate.
The blanket language of the bills would create significant burdens for small businesses, Gooch said, noting that some establishments classified as sex-oriented are required to pay $5 per customer who enters, regardless of the content of the show. Senate Bill 1018filed by Hughes, author of one of four drag show bills, would raise that drag tax to $20 per patron.
Ike Hajinazarian, deputy communications director for the Texas Democrats, said the broad definition of drag could be interpreted in different ways and would create headaches for businesses if the legislation becomes law.
Could a theater put on a Rocky Horror Picture Show production? said Hajinazarian. Or a number of Shakespearian plays, where women are dressed as men or vice versa?
Hajinazarian said GOP lawmakers draw attention to drag queens to annoy their base over what he describes as non-issues.
Talk about performance, Hajinazarian said. It’s really just a clickbait.
Disclosure: Equality Texas financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
