Meet the plus-size models and influencers shaking up menswear

Jeff Spicer/BFCGetty Images

Men’s fashion has been slow to embrace size diversity on the catwalk. In fact, it does Really slow. Business in vogue recently reported that in the last month of Fall/Winter 23 shows, only eight out of 69 shows featured at least one plus-size male model. And that’s not even an improvement over the previous year – Fall/Winter 22 offered the same amount as January. The catwalks are awash with sizes 28 inches and under, and for those who aren’t at or near the sample size, the lack of body diversity sends a clear message: if you’re neither thin nor torn, the door is closed.

This probably won’t come as a shock; it’s not like the fashion industry ranked highly for inclusivity, after all. The British Fashion Council’s diversity report found that board representation and direct reporting levels for women were below 40%, while ethnic minorities made up less than 10%. But in a time when a brand’s misjudgments risk being judged by Twitter, one wonders why more aren’t willing to set a new precedent, even if it’s just for advertising, as problematic as it could still be. There are plenty of men who fall into the size L category (and above) who have their wallets ready and ready for next season’s fall; so much so that by 2027, the global plus size apparel market is expected to be worth $696,712.1 million. Where is their representation on the podium?

Followers of women’s fashion will know that size diversity has been put under the microscope in recent years and the growing dialogue has led to the regular spread of different body sizes. Lisa Dymph Megens, a casting director who has worked on editorials, campaigns and runways for Gucci, Prada, COS and more, thinks one of the reasons menswear is lagging is the lack discourse on the diversity of sizes. “Why don’t designers talk about it more? In women’s fashion, it’s a more well-known conversation, but there’s also a lot of pressure on men to look a certain way,” she continues. “Maybe the brands are even thinking, ‘Oh, we don’t have to show it because nobody ever talks about it.’

SS Daley S/S ’23 – one of the few shows with tall male models Getty Images

Even if the fashion houses don’t, there are influencers who are happy to dispel the pro-thin stigma. Dino Bonačić is a fashion journalist, speaker, and handbag obsesser, who devoted a recent issue of his newsletter Purses at dawn to how problematic industry sizing made him love a less fatphobic accessory. “It’s a laugh and cry situation,” he said of not being able to squeeze into a pair of XL ERL pants. “The feeling of not fitting in the biggest size available is something I’ve come across a lot, especially when it comes to pants made by emerging brands. Each time this happens, however, reminds us of how limited the fashion supply can be, as it excludes a large part of the population who want to feel like they belong. Add to that the fact that many brands seem to approach size completely haphazardly, and you’ll find yourself completely lost as to what dimensions actually define a size category. “I will literally be a size M in one pair of pants and won’t fit in an XL in another pair. It’s a wild, wild west out there.

As is often the case when fashion week focuses on catering to the few, social media steps in with reels of relatable content. A few scrolls through your TikTok or Instagram video feeds (choose your poison) will reveal plus-size men shamelessly showing that a #OOTD isn’t just for skinny people. On the old one, drake andrew regularly shares with its 194,000 followers which brands and pieces are worth investing in for those up to size 6XL. DanielXL’s minimalist cuts prove that such an aesthetic isn’t just for skinny Scandinavians. And on Instagram, Kyle Pretzlaff will draw inspiration from the runways for its 2XL sets.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

What unites them, despite their high-profile ensembles, are the multiple comments of support and gratitude for their posts. Dymph Megens had a similar experience after posting a fashion editorial in which she featured a range of men’s bodies – from those with 0% body fat to a realistic interpretation of a daddy’s body – explaining that she had “so many likes and comments, and people loved it.

When there have been instances of size diversity on the catwalk, the response has also been positive. British label SS Daley, winner of the LVMH award, presented four models in medium to large sizes during its Spring/Summer 2023 show. Critics praised Daley as one of the few designers, and the only menswear, to show off a range of bodies at the London Fashion Week shows. And if that’s not enough tangible support, you can tell by the amount of ‘soon on‘ Retailers reported on its website that the collection is equally a financial success.

James Corbin is one of the plus-size models who took part in her fashion show. “It was like the start of something new,” he says of the event. “From the casting process to walking the catwalk, it was so special. I love Steven and where he takes his designs. The experience was unique and showed me the direction fashion should take – there was so much feedback on social media!”

What next? With a few gender-neutral shows on the schedule this month, we’ll have to wait and see. Last season saw the lowest representation of plus sizes in women’s fashion since 2020 and TagWalk (a runway search engine) reported that there were -77% “curvy models” at Milan Fashion Week per report to London. He sadly reaffirms what many had suspected; comparable bodies are as replaceable a trend as cargo pants.

But you could say that seeing plus-size male models on the runway is the first step in the right direction. While womenswear seems to be reverting to 90s body ideals, perhaps size diversity will be taken more seriously in menswear; change may be slow because meaningful action takes time.

Charlie Clark-Perry, the founder of SUPA Model Management, is James’ agent and a key figure in the fight to make the luxury landscape more inclusive. “Having size diversity in menswear is extremely important to me, men should be represented in all shapes and sizes,” he says. “I founded [the agency] in 2013 with this specific goal, for more diversity and inclusiveness within the industry, however, with a focus not only on size, but also representation by gender, race and disability.”

For Clark-Perry, it’s about forcing change in the areas you can. “If more modeling agencies represented more plus size models or variations of different types of models, then there would be more choice for brands, which would ultimately give them more options to include these models in their runway shows. .” Corbin’s success is an example of what agency support and the intention to bring about change (Corbin is as much a spokesperson for size inclusivity as he is a role model) can accomplish, having also appeared in editorials for Vogue Italy, DIZZY And Perfect magazine as well as other catwalk appearances. Does Clark-Perry think menswear is changing? ” Slowly ; little by little,” he shares. “But it’s extremely small progress on women’s fashion, even if this season seems to be taking a step backwards.”

While talking about her latest shopping ordeal, Bonačić said, “I guess thick thighs, a big ass and a big belly are not fashionable?” Absolutely, but that might not be a bad thing. You can’t make a body size a trend, because that’s as damaging as repeatedly showing a type of figure. The Plus-size body is more than a marketing ploy, after all; it should be just as much the norm as a late show. And we’re getting there. Slowly.