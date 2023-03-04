Desyre Nicole debuts on Netflix Next In Fashion

Fashion contests have always been fun on the outside, but imagine being a designer with the chance to win $200,000 and the chance to take your brand to new heights, sharing your designs with the world. Designate Desire Nicole, is the next. Nicole, originally from Detroit, didn’t always want to be a designer; in fact, fashion was the furthest thing on her mind. She tells ESSENCE, “It was business or prom for me.”

Nicole was on her way to becoming the next WNBA star, but once her contract fell, she knew she had to pivot, and fashion fell into her hands, easily becoming her new passion. “I wanted to be like Swin Cash, Diana Taurasi or Oprah…Fashion was a second thought after moving to New York and was inspired for sure. I’ve always loved sneakers, but fashion was a different game. I think it shows that it’s never too late to start something new.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model showcases Todd Patrick’s designs during New York Fashion Week September 2022: The Shows at Location05 on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The designer’s design codes are to stay true to her aesthetic while trying to be innovative. She launched the in-demand menswear brand patrick patrick in 2016, named after her brother (she thought he had a great name and seeing it everywhere would be “cool”). If there’s anything basketball has taught the designer, it’s to meet challenges head-on. “Everything was new to me. I didn’t go to fashion school and had just moved to New York to wait to play basketball in Italy. So the whole process of navigating a new city and simultaneously finding a new passion was exciting but brand new to me. As you can see, that leap of faith paid off. Even being a woman in menswear (alongside contemporaries like Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Bianca Saunders etc.) she has no desire to prove herself to the “boy’s club” or anyone. . but se. “When you think of ‘boys’, they all design clothes for women, so there isn’t really a boys club.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Models showcase Todd Patrick designs at New York Men’s Day September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Location05 on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Nicole found an email from Netflix about the show while traveling announcing that she had been selected to compete. During filming, the process taught her that she can literally do whatever she wants. “The mind and self-confidence are powerful tools. It starts with us…I think as human beings we need to know that we can do anything,” says Nicole. She’s thrilled the world is seeing her beyond her usual backstage positioning. Initially, Nicole wanted to remain anonymous with her brand and only recently revealed herself as the designer last year. “I like people digesting art on their own, not because I’m creatively directing it, even though that’s a big part of it. People fall in love with you as a person and in turn support your work. I learn that.

Next In fashion. The contestants of episode 1 of Next In Fashion. cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2023

All the creator wants when the show comes out is to continue sharing her art while giving back to her community in Detroit. She tells ESSENCE, “I would love to incorporate fashion, sports and financial literacy into programs for kids who don’t have access to them. It’s coming soon, so be on the lookout.

by Netflix Next in fashion The second season features judges Jason Bolden and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, two prominent voices in the fashion industry who have blazed their own trails as respected stylists and fashion editors. This season, designers will be guided by the judges to hopefully reach their highest potential by winning the award. Other designers competing in the show include Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Deontr Hancock, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams, and more. All these promising designers will be exposed to the world and will experience immense growth.

Keep an eye out for Desyre in the second season of Next in fashion now available to stream on Netflix.