Rental of Ocasio-Cortezs Met Gala dress may have violated house ethics, panel says

The House Ethics Committee said it was continuing its review into whether New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have violated House rules on ‘prohibited gifts’ associated with to her rental dress, accessories and other items related to her attendance at the Met Gala in New York. City in 2021.

The committee released an external investigative report and referral from the nonpartisan Congressional Ethics Office on Thursday that determined that Democrat Ocasio-Cortez or her campaign did not initially pay for the dress she wore to the gala. , and other things. It concludes that there are “substantial reasons to believe that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted ineligible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala,” and recommends that the ethics committee investigate the matter further.

“But to the OCE that initiated this review, it appears Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may not have paid several thousand dollars for goods and services provided to her,” despite notices that the payments were extremely late, the report said.

The report also points out that an Ocasio-Cortez campaign staffer involved could not explain why the costs of the rental dress – which featured the words “Tax the Rich” in red lettering – were reduced by 1 $300 to $300.

The OCE sought to interview another witness, but said the person refused to cooperate.

Asked about late payments for the variety of goods and services, the report says Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged “there was a ball that was dropped” and described the situation as “deeply regrettable.”

The Ethics Committee also opened an investigation Thursday into fellow New Yorker, Republican George Santos, for alleged unlawful acts, including whether Santos engaged in sexual misconduct involving someone seeking employment in his office in the Congress. No details were provided about the allegation.