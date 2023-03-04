Loewe Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023 Review: Normcore Redux





Jonathan Anderson is a shapeshifter. Over the past two seasons, Loewe’s creative director has doubled down on surrealism with campy proportions and larger-than-life shapes. But for fall 2023, Anderson went in a slightly different direction, taking the everyday and transforming it with liveliness and precision into something completely different. Presented inside a castle on the outskirts of Paris (Chateau de Vincennes, a former fortress and royal residence east of Paris), the venue was perhaps the most creative of Parisian shows to date. But back to the subversion of simple everyday Loewes column shift dresses: Anderson planted trompe-l’oeil prints on white backgrounds with boldness and severity. The result? Pieces that looked like paper dolls come to life. Another key focus was the classic button. Here, the designer has reinvented it, making it in leather with crumpled paper effects. The ubiquitous tote bag that everyone carries for work was repositioned as chunky, towering bags that almost touched the ground when models wore them. I was watching realities where in the room it’s one thing and online you watch it and it’s another thing,” Anderson said of the show. How do you get novelty for when you hit stores six months later, especially when we’re consuming so much so fast? Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Normcore and a lack of ornamentation may be back in vogue, but Anderson is focusing on everything oversized and that surrealism isn’t dead, despite other design houses moving away from it. ‘aesthetic. Here clothes became jewelry and bags became clothes and vice versa. (For example, the backs of some of the button-up shirts were elegantly pinned and draped with fine chain links.) Continuing the themed shows with art installations at Paris Fashion Week, Loewes’ austere white catwalk was covered in confetti cubes designed by artist Lara Favaretto. This concept follows Anderson’s knack for experimenting with harsh geometric shapes that force the eye to travel, yet drape and softness always seemed to be central to his collection. There were sculpted feather jackets and matching stockings, looking like birds about to take flight; dresses that mirrored draped silk sheets worn as shawls; small dumpling bags; strapless dresses with metal clasps and other shirts and pajama dresses so long they dragged on the floor. The exception to the formula for softer, calmer shapes this season were a few boxy leather jackets and pleated skirts in bold colors like mint and salmon. Loewe is a leather house by default, and that’s been brought home with loose, grunge flat boots. Naomi Campbell, Chlo Sevigny and Emily Ratajkowski sat front row, but there were a few shining stars on the runway that turned heads even more than the celebrity crowd: sparkly coats and bow-embellished heels, structured dresses with angled tips, and fuzzy hobo bags. They all had that buzz-worthy feel so typical of an Anderson collection. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

