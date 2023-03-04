Gayle King surprises Angela Bassett with ‘Proud Mary’ dress

Two-time Oscar nominee Angela Bassett was taken aback by a blast from her films past when presented with her signature costume from the 1993 biopic Whats Love Got to Do With It.

Yes, CBS Mornings host Gayle King did.

Bassett’s role as legendary singer Tina Turner earned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the star of its first Oscar nomination and King has a special surprise in store for the actor during the Friday show.

Bassett, 64, who is nominated as a supporting actress at this year’s Oscars, happily did her Turner dance in the gold fringed dress she wore in the musical film and said she hadn’t seen it for 30 years.

Angela Bassett stars as Tina Turner in the 1993 film Whats Love Got to Do With It. (D. Stevens / Fox)

Oh look at that, Bassett exclaimed when she saw the suit, which came complete with the matching pumps she wore in the film.

Angela, that’s the real dress, King told her, with both women noting that it was the costume Bassett wore during the scene with Ike and Tina Turners’ performance. exuberant version of Creedence Clearwater Revivals Proud Mary.

King said the beaded dress and her matching embellished shoes were among the few elements of the film preserved in the archives. They were stored in an air-conditioned warehouse on the Walt Disney lot, according to the envelope.

The Waiting to Exhale and American Horror Story star looked incredulous that the shoes she danced in during Whats Love Got to Do With It were in front of her and said she hadn’t seen the costumes since the last day of filming by Brian Gibson -directed film, which chronicles the tumultuous love story between Ike and Tina Turner.

I love it. I love it! exclaimed the star. Can I take him home? I will keep it safe.

We would take, take and take. We’ve been doing this song all day, Bassett told King. We do it from the beginning to the end of the song, completely, not like pieces. The whole thing, me and the girls, the Ikettes, and after [it felt] as if you were swallowing a wool sweater. And he was still saying Go, and you were thinking, can an actor have a moment, a minute?

Alas, Bassett didn’t win the Oscar at that 1994 ceremony. The Oscar lead actress went to Holly Hunter for her role in the Jane Campions period romance The Piano. Many, including King, said Bassett was robbed of the accolade that night, and the CBS host asked her what she thought about it all these years later.

Sure, the moment you hope, pray and wish, but I don’t walk away thinking I’ve been robbed. It’s too negative an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life, Bassett said. I choose to believe there’s a reason it didn’t happen.

Bassett went on to star in Kathryn Bigelows crime drama Strange Days with Ralph Fiennes, Wes Cravens Vampire in Brooklyn with Eddie Murphy and the groundbreaking ensemble drama Waiting to Exhale a film that predated but embodied the term Black girl magic, gave her her life. said King.

Bassett described the Forest Whitaker-directed adaptation of Terry McMillans’ popular novel as a beautiful, serious, funny and poignant story.

We hadn’t seen these characters and these stories and all these women together at the same time, because it felt like black women and women couldn’t carry a story, and we proved that we could, a she declared.

Bassett broke new ground again this year as the first actor to be recognized by the film academy for a performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, playing grieving mother Queen Ramonda in Ryan Coogler’s film.