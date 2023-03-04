Fashion
How a 19th century French work jacket became a modern staple
The first time I heard the term chore jacket was in 2019, talking to Bruce Pask. He’s one of those good sewing men that I love because he always looks good, but never like he’s trying too hard.
While working as director of menswear at Bergdorf Goodman, the New York department store, Pask was offered the opportunity to open a small space there called B Shop to showcase small, relatively obscure brands. For the former fashion journalist, it was like giving a child not only the keys to confectionery, but also a budget to stock it with all the weird and wonderful off-the-beaten-path confectionery they could find.
In addition to knitwear, sneakers and shirts from various interesting manufacturers, he told me that he bought chore jackets from a French company called Le Mont St Michel. The chore jacket, he said, was the item that really excited him because it was a great smart-casual piece for a man. And the people at the Mont St Michel headquarters in Brittany have been making workwear since 1913.
A chore jacket by Le Mont St Michel
MONT ST MICHEL
As I had never heard of a chore jacket, nor of Mont St Michel, I looked them up. While the name chore gives a hint that this is work wear, I soon discovered it wouldn’t look bad on a man riding a bike at a market in Provence (onions an optional prop) or on Pask himself, hopping out of a yellow cab as he drove to work on Fifth Avenue.
I’ve since noticed drudgery popping up in the collections of luxury menswear designers such as Tom Ford, Richard James, Purdey, Drakes, Altea, Aspesi, Oliver Spencer and Zegna. Which got me thinking not just about the nature of modern workwear, but about modern work itself.
The origins of corvée seem to be in France in the 19th century, where it was worn in blue by railwaymen, farmers and all kinds of laborers. In a hard-wearing material like drill cotton, it was loose-fitting, buttoned up against the elements, and equipped with large pockets for storing tools and other kits. While Le Mont St Michel was manufacturing them in the 1920s (it has been using cotton moleskin woven in the same French spinning mill for more than a century), in 1923 the American brand Carhartt created a model in blue denim, before introducing tawny canvas to the style, for which the company is well known. A century later, the drudgery of Tom Ford and Zegna probably won’t end up on those working in a field or fixing railroad tracks. Instead, the style was added to the wardrobes of well-dressed men around town.
It’s not a case of mud nostalgia (literally mud nostalgia, the sartorial equivalent of a fake accent), but something altogether more nuanced. Alessandro Sartori, Zegna’s creative director and chore fan, underscored the importance of style when he said the challenge today for the Italian brand, as for others with similar histories, is to reinvent the form that men’s clothing should take. What if, he said, a suit was just a matching or even mismatched jacket and pants? What if the jacket was not in a traditional style with notched or peak lapels, with a single or double button closure? What if the jacket could be released?
The drudgery allows such freedom. And in many ways, it’s the perfect crossover piece for our new work-leisure, smart-casual hybrid existence. Still in the look of a suit jacket, it nevertheless has a casual look that is difficult to achieve with a traditional blazer or an interior or sports jacket. It is not the jacket designed as a casual outfit with a t-shirt and jeans, but completely reinvented as a more casual and less formal garment.
The irony, of course, is that this definitive addition to the 21st century wardrobe derives from a utilitarian staple of 19th century workers. But it’s fashion for you.
bg.com/bshop; lemontsaintmichel.fr; www.zegna.com
