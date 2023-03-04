Jeffrey Banks Named Creative Director of K9Wear, a Pet Fashion Company





Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks will take on the role of creative director of K9Wear, a fashion company for pets. He will be responsible for K9Wear designs, his own line, as well as all brand collaborations. Banks has been involved with K9Wear since 2020 as a design collaborator and has designed dog apparel for the company, including a denim jacket, waxed cotton quilted jacket, peacoat and wool duffle coat. No more WWD K9Wear has created the first patent-pending hybrid dog harness with clothes on it, so the dog won’t know he’s wearing clothes. We are truly honored to have such a legendary fashion designer at the forefront of our company’s designs,” said James Straggas, Founder of K9Wear. Her creativity, insight, talent and innate sense of fashion will take K9 to the next level and beyond. Banks started as a design assistant for Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein before launching his own Jeffrey Banks Signature Mens Wear collection in 1977, consisting of bespoke apparel, wearable furnishings and activewear. He then added boys’ clothing in 1982 and women’s clothing in 1984. He was also a designer for Merona Sport Mens, Womens and Kids, and was the recipient of two Coty Awards and a CFDA Special Anniversary Award, which he received last November. It’s exciting to be a part of the pet world, Banks said. K9Wear products are built with great integrity, which is why I’m thrilled to work with them. Under Banks’ leadership, K9Wear plans to offer dog leashes, beds, toys and outfits for the owner and me, in addition to the company’s breathable, military-grade mesh harness. Banks will be involved with the K9Wear line, his own line, as well as collaborations with brands such as Badgley Mischka, Josie Natori, True Religion and Tommy Bahama. Several brands are already on board, and more brands want to join us, Banks said. He said the company is based in New York and manufactures both in New York and overseas. The story continues K9Wear recently teamed up with Frank Cammarata, a New England businessman and managing director of the Enjoiya Group, for a Series A intended to allow the company to grow at an accelerated pace, Straggas said. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

