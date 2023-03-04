Best earrings for men 2023: from Missoma, Chained & Able and more





J The golden age of men has arrived – but if you’re hesitant to take the plunge with necklaces and rings, we’ve got you covered. The easiest way to spruce up the simplest outfits is with earrings – and where better to start than with the classic stud? If there are any guys concerned with masculinity adorning your ears with jewelry – never fear! It’s time for all of us to leave toxic masculinity firmly in the past and wear exactly what you want. It’s 2023, after all… All discerning men who haven’t taken the plunge yet, think of all those precious real estate jewelry on your earlobe that you’re not getting the most out of. Those of you who are already enjoying it, well done! LEARN MORE The quieter sibling of the huggie, hoop, and drop (the latter certainly has the energy of the main character), the nail is perfect for those who want to start their accessory journey discreetly. If you’re into the masculine aesthetic, there are plenty of styles like Missoma, Chained & Able, and Serge DeNimes that have definitely hit the record. Or, instead, you can go all out with a gem-encrusted style to make a statement. Our best advice? If you want your investment to last, stick to precious metals like gold or silver that won’t decline in quality or value over time. Some will even brag about the added durability of rhodium or palladium. Keep scrolling for our top pick. LEARN MORE Astrid & Miyu Small Molten Stud Earrings in Gold Astrid and Miyu London-based jewelry brand Astrid & Miyu is known for its well-priced collections crafted from precious metals – and these studs are no exception. Crafted from 18k gold-plated sterling silver, they feel like molten gold and are delicately shaped so light catches them in all the right places. Buy now 39 , Astrid and Miyu {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hatton Labs Gold Princess Cut Earrings sense For those who love a touch of sparkle, Hatton Labs has you covered. Adept at using different shades of cubic zirconia on earrings, necklaces and bracelets, you could be dripping head to toe in shimmering jewelry. If you haven’t started your crystal jewelry journey yet, these earrings are a great place to start. Buy now 150 , Hatton Laboratories {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maria Tash Engraved Snake Earring with Diamond Eyes Maria Tash Famous for her punky-inspired collections, Maria Tash is a New York-based designer with a unique perspective on fine jewelry. With diamond eyes and scales etched in 14k gold, it’s the kind of snake you can ride aboard. Snag it until you do. Buy now 375 , Freedom {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Missoma Double Prong Stud Earrings Missoma Whether you see a lightning bolt or two claws pointing in opposite directions, Missomas nails bring a cutting-edge touch to any otherwise unadorned lobe. Crafted in 18k gold vermeil over sterling silver, they are a durable design that will stand the test of time. Buy now 55 , Missoma {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chained & Able Black Heart Stud Earrings Chained and able If you’re looking for accessories with a masculine twist, Chained & Able should be at the top of your list – as these black hearts prove. Designed in London and handmade in Birmingham, it’s a playful yet bold choice made in the UK. Buy now 40 , Chained and able {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silver pearl earrings Serge DeNimes Serge from Nimes It’s official, pearls for men have arrived. If you have any reservations about jumping on the iridescent gem bandwagon, these understated yet elegant studs by Serge DeNimes are a great place to start. The brand is the result of Made in Chelsea jewelry lover Oliver Proudlock and is always on top of the latest trends. Buy now 23 , Serge from Nimes {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tateossian Gear Essential Stud Earring in Sterling Silver Tateossian Founded in 1990, British brand Tateossian has over 30 years of experience designing men’s jewelry. This gear-shaped stud is a simple yet contemporary addition to any collection. Buy now 65 , Tateossian {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thomas Sabo Lily Flower Earrings Thomas Sabo Channel your inner royal with the Thomas Sabos fleur de lys earrings. A symbol often associated with aristocracy and heraldry, they will make you feel like the king you deserve to be. Buy now 65 , Thomas Sabo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

