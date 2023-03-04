NCT’s Taeyong Wears Chelsea Boots at Loewe Paris Fashion Week Show – Footwear News





K-Pop boy band member Taeyong attended Loewe’s Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in clothes from the Spanish luxury brand, the rapper wore a streetwear-inspired ensemble with neutral tones and Chelsea boots. The “Long Flight” singer wore a tan leather jacket with the brand’s logo embossed on it, worn lightly off the shoulders, layered over a black tank top. Down below, the hitmaker wore long black leather shorts with a nice patent leather sheen. The NCT 127 frontman accessorized his look with silver accessories for good measure.

Taeyong attends the Loewe Fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe Standing, the expert dancer walked out into Loewe’s Chelsea Boots in calfskin with elasticated sides, honey textured rubber soles and embossed calfskin pull tab. The style featured a 1.5 inch heel. Related

A look at Taeyong’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe K-Pop groups have been at the forefront of fashion for quite some time now, showing off in style while representing their musical subgenre with pride. Luxury brands like Gucci, YSL, Bvlgari, Valentino and Dior have tapped a whole host of K-pop stars for partnerships and shows. From NewJeans’ Hanni to Blackpink’s Jennie, luxury brands seem to love k-pop idols and for good reason. The signing of these stars has contributed to the global brand’s revenue and attracted traffic to famous labels.

Taeyong attends the Loewe Fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe NCT is a 23-member South Korean boy group divided into four different subunits: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. The band’s style is trend-based and edgy, often blurring the lines of high fashion with streetwear to create a unique style for the whole band. Since debuting in 2016, NCT has continued to break down barriers in the music and fashion industries alongside other acts like BTS, Twice, Blackpink, and EXO. Paris Fashion Week runs from February 27 to March 6. The Fall 2023 program highlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations. PICTURES: Check out other K-Pop stars who dominate the fashion front rows.

