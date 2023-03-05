Influencer Wears $5 Dress for Grammys Pre-Party





She looked like a million bucks – in a $5 dress. Influencer Sarah Perl, who grew up in Bensonhurst, hoped to one day attend Fashion Week and did it for the first time this year. To prepare for her trip to the Big Apple, the current Los Angeles resident packed a bunch of her mom’s clothes and a bright orange $5 dress she bought from a boutique’s clearance rack in Santa Monica that she wore to a pre-Grammys party last month. “Everyone comes to these fashion shows, front row like a designer, dressed in Prada, Gucci,” Perl, 22, told The Post. “And everyone walks around with the microphone… ‘Who are you wearing?’ And I’m like, ‘Zara… and I’m going to return it tomorrow.’ It’s just who I am.





Perl posed in her $5 dress at the Grammys pre-party before Fashion Week. Sarah Pearl Perl always wore second-hand clothes in her youth and can’t shake the habit of buying cheap, second-hand outfits. “Growing up, fashion was never my thing, because I just couldn’t afford to buy clothes” she said in a TikTok video she posted during Fashion Week. However, she now has the means to fill her dressing room with luxury brands. She earns $40,000 a month mostly from selling her pre-recorded classes, based on the belief that your thoughts create your reality. Her road to online success began in November 2020, when she was a sophomore in college majoring in education and history. She launched a TikTok page under the name HotHigh priestessdo tarot card readings. In just one year, she had 1 million followers. Now it’s over 2 million. “The first videos I posted instantly got millions of views. It was…absolutely unreal,” she explained.





Growing up in Bensonhurst, she wore second-hand clothes. Sarah Pearl A self-styled spiritual influencer, she gives others “the belief that they can achieve more, that they can achieve anything despite the circumstances”. “Because, you know, given how I grew up…that story that I was always fed was about a struggle…People like you don’t make it,” he said. she stated. “So my goal has always been to show people that they can get through this because I did it.” She initially left Brooklyn to attend a prestigious Boston-area college, on financial aid, taking out loans, and working two jobs.





As a sophomore in college, Perl opened a TikTok account and now has over 2 million followers. Sarah Pearl “I was going to college with so many rich people…and I was in a program, it was literally for poor kids. And I was just watching these kids getting college educations while I was in debt of thousands of dollars,” she recalls. “My parents didn’t even pay for my textbooks.” His legion of loyal social media followers includes people from his Title I high school. “In fact, I recently got a message from a girl at my high school who said, ‘You know, I don’t even think you understand how much we needed to hear this story,'” he said. she declared. Even those who once bullied her gave her their support. “There are people from the past who bullied me and said, ‘Oh, I love you,'” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s funny.'”

