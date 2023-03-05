David Beckham and his daughter Harper enjoyed Paris Fashion Week hand in hand





David Beckham and his daughter Harper attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show for her Fall/Winter collection on Friday and they were an adorable family unit. The pair stepped out in matching themed looks, David in a dark gray suit with a tie and button down shirt in a similar shade, accessorized with a pair of black leather boots and sunglasses. Harper wore a black blazer over a sleeveless white one-button t-shirt and matching black pants, along with black sneakers. She left her hair down and wore a small black clutch. The father-daughter couple walked hand-in-hand from their hotel and through the streets of Paris. Arnold Jerocki – Getty Images Also present at the show were Victoria and David's son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Rumors of family disputes have plagued the newlyweds since their April 2022 wedding, when Peltz and Victoria allegedly had some sort of feud over her wedding dress. The heiress was supposed to wear a dress from Victoria's workshop, but Peltz said they were unable to make it in time for the ceremony. Instead, she wore personalized Valentino. I think it all started, and I've said it before, because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mother has to make this for me! Peltz said The temperature in an interview. And I was really looking forward to wearing it! And I didn't end up wearing it. However, things seem to be healing. Brooklyn and Peltz left the hotel for the show together, also holding hands. Brooklyn wore a navy blue blazer and trousers, and Peltz wore designs by Victoria Beckham, wearing a black and blue mesh midi dress and carrying one of her handbags. She paired the look with leather gloves and platform boots. Marc Piasecki – Getty Images The reunion could be partly prompted by a new lawsuit filed by the young couple's former wedding planners, page 6 reports, which are suing Peltz for behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the extravagant ceremony.

