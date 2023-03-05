ESPN’s latest Big Ten men’s basketball game ran into technical difficulties





ESPN’s four straight decades of back-to-back Big Ten men’s basketball broadcasts ended “not with a bang but a whimper,” to quote the apt line from TS Eliot’s “The Hollow Men.” The network first aired Big Ten men’s basketball during the 1982-83 season, its first foray into what would be a 40-year relationship with the conference in a variety of sports. But all that goes away after the Big Ten’s new deals with Fox, CBS and NBC take effect this fall. And while there are still a few Big Ten sports shows to come on ESPN before this parting ways, their last conference men’s basketball game (Ohio State-Michigan State) on Saturday ended in inglorious fashion. The Buckeyes-Spartans contest saw on-site audio from play-by-play voice Mark Neely and analyst Robbie Hummel crash with nearly three and a half minutes of playing time remaining, leading to silence and then to the last minutes called from the studio. Here is the breakdown: This is how the audio is initially output: pic.twitter.com/hNWzvAITbk — Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2023 And here’s the studio takeover from that team (Kevin Connors, Dalen Cuff, and Jordan Cornette), with Connors noting “We’re currently experiencing audio issues in East Lansing”: Technical difficulties led ESPN to call the final moments of its final Big Ten men’s basketball game with its studio team. pic.twitter.com/9Zta1T0Hzx — Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2023 And the final moments themselves: And here’s the call from the studio that the game ended with: pic.twitter.com/zopTARh3MR — Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2023 The studio team has done a tremendous job filling in here, and those on-site audio crashes are definitely happening. But it’s unfortunate that it’s happening on the last Big Ten men’s basketball show on ESPN after 40 years, part of a noticeable overall end (for now, at least) to the long-standing relationship. between the network and the conference. It is not known if the advertisers on site had anything in particular planned for this moment. Raycom Sports bid farewell to the ACC in 2019 as an exclusive standalone broadcaster, and NBC bid farewell to the NHL in 2021. But not all networks recognize exits from a league broadcast, and everything what’s in-depth might not have been possible here given the need to get to the next game quickly. In any case, if there was something planned for this farewell, we could not hear it. Instead, the Big Ten Men’s Basketball on ESPN ended with audio issues, a call from the studio, and a quick transition to another game already in progress. [Awful Announcing on Twitter]

