Florida State falls to fashionable Virginia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles were in Blacksburg, Va. for their final game of the regular season. The FSUs confront the Virginia Tech Hokies started with an extremely high deficit and the Hokies never looked back. Florida State was outplayed for 40 minutes, getting knocked down with an 82-60 loss.
THE SCORE OF THE BOX
Game player: Caleb Mills was the FSU’s leading scorer, helping the Noles expand the field and threatening the Hokies lead a few times. Mills finished the game with 14 points 6-10 from the field.
First half
A sloppy start at both ends of the field for the Hokies and Seminoles put VT up 2-0 with over two minutes of playing time. The Noles were 0-6 from the field to start the game, with their leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland, drawing 0-3. With 15:23 to go in the first half, head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles decided to go back to the drawing board after an 11-0 start.
For a team like Florida State, which has a very passive offense, it will always take them a long time to find a rhythm. VT is on the other side of this story as they have shooting threats outside the perimeter. Caleb Mills was first to find the bottom of the basket with 14:08 remaining, keeping FSU big with a 14-3 deficit.
Baba Miller and Chandler Jackson were added to the lineup after the Noles scored just two baskets in nearly eight minutes. Tom House and Naheem McLeod joined them soon after, with Florida State down 17-6. After starting the game 0-5, Cleveland scored their first bucket midway through the first half.
DeAnte Green was the next man to leave the Seminoles bench, replacing McLeod after a short stint on the field. Consecutive trios of Virginia Tech and a quick break on a Noles turnover helped VT take a 29-12 lead. They returned to the sidelines with a media timeout in favor of FSU.
Virginia Tech had an extremely hot streak, shooting 7-7, thanks to Sean Pedulla. The Seminoles might have skipped Pedulla’s film in their practices because the Oklahoma sophomore was getting any shot he wanted. VT carried a 37-26 lead with less than two minutes left in the first.
A buzzer-beating float from Jalen Warley helped FSU hit single digits for the first time in more than 10 minutes. Entering the locker room, the Seminoles were trailing 39-30. Pedulla and Grant Basile combined for 24 points, and the only player with 10 or more points for Florida State was Darin Green Jr.
Second part
The Seminoles were shooting 39% from the field, while Virginia Tech had a whopping 63% advantage. VT also had a close range advantage, including rebounds, blocks, assists, and three-point percentage.
Seven straight points from Mills to start the half helped FSU reduce the deficit, down 41-37. Pedulla continued to have a hot hand off the break, pushing his tally to 17 after shooting 5-5 from three-point range. Jackson came in early for the Noles, which helped FSU a lot in the game department.
Virginia Tech, however, picked up where they left off in the first half. The Hokies consistently found the man open beyond the arc, taking advantage of most of their opportunities. Without looking at full stats nationally, the Seminoles have to be one of the worst teams in the nation to defend all three, which is shown game after game.
While Florida State had a three-minute drought, the Hokies were on a 14-0 run. Virginia Tech continued to pull the game away from the Seminoles, taking a 62-43 lead with 10 minutes remaining. The Hokies secured their biggest lead of the game at 23, pulling the straw for a potential Seminoles comeback.
Senior Hunter Cattoor couldn’t buy a basket in the first half, but the urge to storm off changed Cattoor’s course. With 4:55 left in the game, Cattoor had 14 points after going 0-3 from the field in the first half.
The Hokies had a 79-52 lead with just under three minutes left. It seemed like everything that could have gone wrong for the Noles was on display in their last regular season contest. A few Virginia Tech scores and time on the shot clock wrapped up the game.
Next game: The Seminoles will await their position in the ACC Tournament after playing their last game of the regular season. According DraftKingsthe state of Florida is currently the ACC’s No. 14 team, with the second-lowest chance of winning the conference tournament.
