US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation for her ‘Tax the Rich’ gala dress





US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala. US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have broken US House rules by attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York wearing a praised designer dress that drew more attention than celebrity outfits present, according to a congressional watchdog. The watchdog’s review found “substantial reasons to believe she accepted inadmissible gifts,” according to a report in the BBC. The investigation focuses on the costs associated with the garment she rented to wear to the event. She wore a white dress and made a strong statement with “Tax The Rich” printed across her back in red. The lawmaker denied doing anything wrong. According to a report made public Thursday by the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), the Democratic lawmaker received the dress, handbag, shoes and jewelry for the occasion. He added that in addition to the use of a hotel room for the event, she also received hair, makeup and transportation services. Also read: US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Elon Musk for suspending accounts of journalists reporting on him The report stated, “While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid the rental value for the outfit she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she and her partner received in connection with that event from September 2021, payment for these goods and services only emerged after the OCE contacted them in connection with this review.” He also said that “if Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted ineligible gifts, she may have violated house rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.” David Mitrani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s attorney said it “finds these (payment) delays unacceptable, and it has taken several steps to ensure nothing of this nature happens again.” He added: “However, while regrettable, this matter definitely does not rise to the level of a violation of house rules or federal law. Even after the OCE’s comprehensive review of the MP’s personal communications, there is no evidence that she ever intended to avoid these expenses.” Featured Video of the Day 3 fewer states, 6 more to go: What this year’s poll results mean for the 2024 election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/us-congresswoman-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-under-investigation-for-tax-the-rich-met-gala-dress-3834644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos