Virginia Men’s Lacrosse || No. 1 Virginia Stifles Richmond, 25-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. For the second game in a row, Virginia’s No. 1 men’s lacrosse team (4-0) earned a convincing victory after beating Richmond (3-2), 25-8, at Klckner Stadium on Saturday night (4 March). The contest was Virginia’s annual One Love Foundation game.

The Cavaliers had 52 ground balls, including 10 by face-off specialist Petey LaSalla who outplayed center X, going 19 for 26. Defenseman Cade Saustad and long-stick midfielder Tommy McNeal also had six ground balls each. Virginia finished the game 28 for 29 on clear attempts.

Xander Dickson led all scorers with six of seven shots and added four ground balls. Payton Cormier (3g, 3a), Patrick McIntosh (3g, 2a), Thomas McConvey (3g, 1a) and Connor Shellenberger (1g, 3a) also led the attacking effort for the Hoos.

Matthew Nunes (4-0) claimed the victory in 50:21 of action after stopping nine UR shots, while allowing just six goals.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

For the second game in a row, the Cavaliers scored the first eight goals of the competition, taking a healthy lead to start the game. During the scoring streak, Cormier had five of his six total points on consecutive goals and three assists. An illegal non-releasable checking penalty by the Spiders led UVA to go 2-for-2 on its extra unit in the first as McConvey and Dickson both scored. Richmond broke the Cavaliers’ goal-scoring spree by finding the back of the net four times in a row, including the last three of the first quarter. The Spiders’ final goal of the first quarter came with less than a second left.

After UR won the first goal of the second quarter, Virginia shut out the Spiders for the remainder of the period. The Cavaliers tied their first-period goal tally in the second with scores from eight different players, including long-stick midfielder Mitch Whalen, who netted his second career goal. Dickson led all scorers at halftime with four goals on four shots. Cormier totaled his six points in the first half. Virginia dominated face-off X in the first 30 minutes, 15-6, including 13 wins by LaSalla.

The Cavaliers extended their lead in the third and continued to beat Richmond in faceoffs. UVA led 21-6 late in period No. 3 as the Cavaliers began to mix up different personnel. Dickson scored twice in the third.

In the fourth, Will Cory, Will Inderlied and Tucker Mullen all scored their first goals of the season. UVA goaltender David Roselle came off the bench to relieve Nunes in fourth and as Roselle finished the final 9:39 in goal. He was credited with a save in the final period.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Lars Tiffany on tonight’s performance

We know how good Richmond is. They showed us up close and personal a year ago. What I’m really happy about is altruism. First, Petey LaSalla wins the faceoffs [going] backward. Petey always wants to go forward because he wants to score. He scored six goals in the first three games, but the way the Richmond faceoff men countered him allowed Petey to pull back, then he hit Noah Chizmar or Grayson Sallade, and they were the ones who got it. scored the points. So for Petey to sacrifice that is a big step for a guy who likes to score and likes to score points. But that was just one of the key examples for me of what we saw tonight. Really selfless passing, but those other games where it’s me don’t have to be stubborn; I don’t have to score a goal mentality that we have this year.

WITH VICTORY

Cavaliers are off to a 4-0 start for the second straight season and third overall under head coach Lars Tiffany

Virginia extended its series lead over the Spiders, 8-1. UVA and Richmond first met in 2014.

The Cavaliers also extended their home winning streak, which began on May 16, 2021 (658 days ago), to 12 straight games.

Virginia improved to 169-43 all-time at Klckner Stadium and has won 21 of its last 25 games at the historic building.

The Cavaliers have won 74 of their last 75 games against Commonwealth of Virginia opponents.

Virginia has scored 17 or more goals in its first three games.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The last time the Cavaliers finished with at least 50 balls on the ground in a single game was on April 17, 2021 against Utah, when UVA had 59.

With three goals and an assist, Thomas McConvey extended his points streak to 56 games. Having recorded at least one point in all 56 career games, McConveys’ streak is the longest among any active college lacrosse player. For his career, McConvey has amassed 135 goals and 53 assists.

Payton Cormier extended his point streak to 34 games. During the streak, Cormier recorded 99 goals and 20 assists. Cormiers’ points streak entering Saturday’s contest stood at No. 6 in the nation.

With 125 career goals, Payton Cormier is now tied for 11th on UVA’s all-time goalscoring list with Mark Cockerton and Garrett Billings.

With three goals and two assists, Patrick McIntosh had a career-high five points.

Midfielder Will Inderlied scored his first career goal with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

FOLLOWING

The Cavaliers travel to No. 15 Johns Hopkins (4-2) on Tuesday, March 7 in a Doyle Smith Cup matchup. The Homewood Field opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.