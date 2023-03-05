



Source: Getty Images Fashion lovers were thrilled when Next in fashion back for season 2 on netflix after being canceled, but one face is noticeably missing this time around, and that’s Season 1 co-host Alexa Chung. The article continues under the ad So why did Alexa leave Next in fashion? Everything we know about his conspicuous absence from the addictive reality show alongside Tan France is below. Read on for more details! Why did Alexa Chung leave Next in Fashion?’ Source: Netflix The 39-year-old has remained mum on why she is not appearing in Season 2 of the Netflix reality series, as does the streaming service. It’s completely unclear why Alexa isn’t involved this time around, or if this decision came down to Netflix or out of her own volition. The article continues under the ad What does Alexa Chung do after leaving Next in Fashion? Alexa was spotted ahead of the Season 2 show premiere alongside others at the LVMH Prize Cocktail during Paris Fashion Week, per The daily mail. Before that, the former model had toured London Fashion Week, which was well documented on her Instagram account. In 2020, she announced that she would be ending her brand, ALEXACHUNG, amid challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic. ALEXACHUNG was initially launched in 2017. The article continues under the ad Learn more about Alexa Chung’s personal life after leaving Next in Fashion. Alexa found success as a TV presenter and designer in addition to modeling. She is currently dating English actor Tom Sturridge, and was previously romantically linked to Orson Fry and Alexander Skarsgard. In 2020, Alexa shared via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis which, according to Mayo Clinic is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus. The article continues under the ad Gigi Hadid steps in as a host after Alexa Chung’s departure from Next in Fashion. Model and mother-of-one Gigi Hadid replaces Alexa this season after leaving Next in fashion. Gigi comes from a fashion family, as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, also work in the business. Tanning of weird eye fame, also returning this year after the first season. The article continues under the ad Alexa Chung leaving Next in Fashion leads to even more celebrity guest judges. Netflixs Next in fashion Season 2 will also feature Gigis’ sister Bella, Hailey Bieber, Candice Swanepoel, Helena Christensen, Emma Chamberlain and Ashley Park. A starry line-up! Here’s how the Netflix Next in Fashion contest series works. According to the streaming service’s description, Next in fashion presents promising designers [who] compete to impress the expert judges, in hopes of winning career-changing cash prizes and a chance to become fashion’s next big star. Season 2 contestants include Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontr Hancock, Desyre Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan OCain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams, and Usama Ishtay. The article continues under the ad Source: Netflix’s Instagram How you can watch Next in Fashion Season 2. The second season of Next in fashion is currently streaming on Netflix after premiering on Friday, March 3, 2023, meaning you can watch all ten new episodes now with your subscription. If you’re late to the party, Season 1, which includes Alexa, is also still available to stream.

