Fashion
How to watch the Season 22 premiere of Say Yes to the Dress
say yes to the dress Feedback tonight at 8/7c on CCM. Stream the Season 22 premiere with Philo, Fubo TVAnd discovery+.
Long term CCM reality clip say yes to the dress allows viewers to experience the detailed experience of shopping for wedding dresses at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. Staffed by more than 250 fashion and bridal experts, the luxury showcase specializes in everything from runway shows to mother-daughter feuds. And now in its twenty-second season, the consultants are even more seasoned. Walk past the mirror on the floor and admire a multitude of sparkling ball gowns, mermaid gowns, delicate headpieces and more. Watch the say yes to the dress season 22 premiere tonight at 8/7c on CCM.
- Philo (start free trial) – For only $25/monthditch the cable and unlock 70+ channels reality TV, live sports, movies and more. Click here register.
- FuboTV (free trial) – For $74.99/monthswitch to Fubo TV and enjoy more than 100 channels you like. Click here look.
- discovery + (start free trial) – With plans from only $4.99/monthstart with discovery+ and look at all your CCM favourites.
- DIRECTV Stream (start free trial) – With plans from $74.99/monthregister for DIRECTV stream and access over 75 channels sports, news and entertainment. Click here to start.
