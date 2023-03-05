BOBWHITES BREAK DROUGHT DRAMATICALLY

By Ben Kaufman

ST. ALBANS — Ahead of heading to UVM Patrick Gym for the Division I final four for the first time since 1996, the longest drought among current DI teams, the heart kids of BFA-St. Albans gave his home fans one last heart attack on Friday night. After an overtime win to close out the regular season and earn the No. 4 seed, then a first-round victory on a shot with :02 seconds left, the Bobwhites erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and forced overtime, earning a 52-51 thriller over No. 5 South Burlington.

Most impressive about the win is that it came without leading scorer Seth Richards, who was sidelined by illness and was not cleared to return to the pitch on Friday. His teammates, down 43-34 after three quarters, outscored Wolves 12-3 in the fourth to force an extra frame. A free throw from Liam Howrigan with eight seconds left in overtime gave the Bobwhites a lead to break a 51-51 deadlock and South Burlingtons’ attempt at the buzzer sounded to keep the BFAs alive in search of their first title since 1987.

It’s tough because I’m a senior and I don’t know if I’ll be able to play again after that, said Richards, who was able to attend the game but was not cleared to play. So it was hard to watch it, but I knew they could get by without me. This group of guys went through the same season as me. They’re tough, they’re passionate, they love this game as much as I do and I respect them and know when I’m not around they’ll be fine.

A top three from Liams brother Gabe helped score an 11-6 Bobwhites run to open the game. Gabe has been a quick option off the bench for BFA this season but has rarely been called upon to play such a big role. Pushed into higher billing on a huge stage, the second took 15 points on Friday, just behind Liams 17 among the Bobwhites.

BFA-St. Albans had his back against the wall Friday night, starting the fourth quarter 43-34 against South Burlington. The Bobwhites started the fourth on an 8-0 run, including that shot from Liam Howrigan, to come within a point and eventually beat Wolves in overtime. Ben Kaufmann, County Courier

Gabe, holy shit! We should have hooked him up maybe a bit earlier, said BFA coach Tristan Menard.

Obviously, with Seth on the ground, some people had to step in, Gabe Howrigan said of his night. At first I was just trying to step up the defense and the boxing, the little things. And then the blows started to fall and it started to move for me.

A fine no-look overhead pass from Noah Earl to Reed Stygles capped an impressive 13-9 first-quarter lead for BFA. A late and difficult shot from SBHS captain Ryan Sweet helped Wolves reduce their half-time deficit to 23-21. South Burlington had missed quite a few openers in the first half, and it was a given that they would end up making them.

SBHS sophomore Deng Aguek did more than just make the open games in the third quarter. He hit his first three ten seconds after halftime and his second less than a minute later. An otherworldly reverse layup with 30 seconds left was his first no-three of the quarter. In just eight minutes, Aguek scored 17 of his game-high 29 points and turned a two-point deficit into a 43-34 lead at South Burlington.

I’ve never seen a kid leave like that in my life, it was crazy, Ménard said. Noah was like What do you want me to do? and I said shrug my shoulders. Then he hit that ridiculous reverse layup, that’s what it is. Props to him and props to them. They played an amazing game and we were lucky to get the win this time.

By all reasonable expectations, an understaffed BFA team had thrown their best punch and simply been knocked to the mat by a Tyson-like sophomore. But with just eight minutes to save his season, the Bobwhites chose not to throw in the towel. Liam Howrigan made a pair of free throws, then hit an elbow jumper, then Gabe made a contact shot, then Liam scored again. All the while, BFA have held Wolves scoreless.

I’m proud of those guys, Menard said. We went down eight or ten, I can’t even remember what it was but it was significant. I said to the boys, look, the only way to be unlucky is to fall apart and not stay together. They stuck together, they pulled together, they worked hard.

With the BFA deficit at 43-42, the two Howrigans dived for a loose ball which was eventually called a jump and awarded to SBHS. Aguek extended his teams lead to three by somehow shooting without even facing the basket, and Bobwhite’s run could have ended there.

But Liam responded with a quick field goal and then Gabe stole and handed the ball to hero Will Hughes, who saw his shot blocked but kept possession with BFA. Earl dropped a ball to Stygles, the Bobwhite most responsible for filling Richards shoes on Friday, for a perfect post move and a 46-45 BFA lead.

Reed, he struggled to finish in hoop but he had several tonight and took the lead at the end. He took a step forward, we worked a ton on it and he did it perfectly, Ménard said.

Gabe Howrigan drives to the basket in the first half of BFA-St. Albans win in the quarter-finals against South Burlington on Friday night. Ben Kaufmann, County Courier

I knew I had to step up because obviously losing Seth is a big part of this team, said Stygles, who finished with a dozen points. So I knew I had to step up and I just had that in mind going into the game. But it wasn’t just one player, that’s what I like best about this team, this neighbor mentality.

Thanks to Howrigans’ earlier effort, another jump ball kept possession with BFA but the Bobwhites turned the ball over twice. South Burlingtons’ Ethan Sandberg made his second of two free throw attempts with 13 seconds left, despite the deafening noise in the gymnasium, to tie the game at 46-46. Although BFA rushed their next unsuccessful shot and left five seconds on the clock, Aguek eventually turned human again and barely missed his ringing attempt.

Stygles made the jump to overtime, filling a role that otherwise belongs to Richards 100% of the time, and won it. He then took a pass from Hughes and scored on another fine post-up to put BFA in place and grabbed South Burlingtons’ defensive rebound that followed the try. It turned into a field goal from Earl, the last of his eight points, to give BFA a 50-46 lead. Sandberg responded immediately to pull it back to a two-point deficit before Liam Howrigan swung a one-on-one forward to increase Bobwhite’s lead to 51-48 with 1:27 to go.

It should be noted that the officials let the players decide this quarter-final. No one was fouled, those free throws from Howrigan were the first BFA one-and-one shots of the night, and the Bobwhites had just four second-half fouls at that point. Because of this, when Aguek broke free at midcourt, Earls’ foul on him was brilliant if accidental. If anything, BFA probably wish he’d fouled Aguek the next time he touched the ball, before he could make a deep three to level the game at 51-51 with 40 seconds left. to play.

Once again BFA fired too early and gave Wolves the ball with 17 seconds left in a draw. After an SBHS trip, Liam Howrigan pulled a shooting foul and made his first try to hit the BFA ticket for Patrick Gym in dramatic fashion.

We had mental error after mental error after mental error but they kept fighting, never put their heads down, made up for every mistake we made and in the end it was enough to win, said Menard. I’m proud of these guys. Patrick, here we come.

These Bobwhites don’t play a deep rotation, and that hasn’t changed even with Richards out. In addition to the goalscorers, another player saw an increased role and did very well.

Munger did everything we asked of him and probably a little more, Menard said of Justin Munger, the second who jumped up to play in the frontcourt against a powerful Wolves side in front of a standing crowd. Munger was particularly brilliant in helping BFA hold on to their lead late in the second quarter with a block, some big rebounds and some consistent assists.

The BFA’s prize for its first quarter-final victory of this century is a date on Monday with top-seeded CVU (20-1), who won their quarter-final match on Friday by 31 points. The Redhawks swept the all-season series with BFA this season, winning 66-49 and 66-45. But good luck to anyone hoping to strike out the Bobwhites, the team that locked down the court at home with an overtime win, advanced on a first-round miracle shot, then overcame a nine-point deficit and a superhuman opponent. to shake off a 27-year drought. .

The Bobwhites of BFA-St. Albans will play in the Division I semifinals at UVMs Patrick Gym on Monday at a time yet to be announced. Count them at your own risk.

