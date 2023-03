Regina Hall in white lace dress and sandals at the Independent Spirit Awards – Footwear News

Regina Hall on the red carpet at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Regina Hall attended the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images Trying on the sheer trend, Hall made a monochromatic appearance at the awards show in a sheer white Andrew Kwon gown. The garment featured a high neck followed by layers of voluminous layers of ruffles that cascaded over Hall’s shoulders. The sleeves and midsection were made of a sheer white lace that was equally sheer, adding a delicate quality to Hall’s look. The skirt also featured ruffled layers in the same sheer white fabric with a short hemline in the front and a long one in the back, acting almost like a train. She accessorized with Irene Neurwith jewelry and a Tyler Ellis bag. Related Adding some extra bling, Hall stepped out in white Alexandre Birman heeled sandals with three thick secure straps studded with sparkling crystals that mirrored the silver. The three to four inch heels Hall wore gave the “Girls Trip” star a few extra inches, elongating her figure. The shoe is a closet staple for many, thanks to its endless versatility.

Zoom on Regina Hall’s shoes. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images When it comes to footwear, Hall favors sleek, sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award winner typically dons strappy sandals and pointy-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and stylish printed boots. The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards are being held in Los Angeles on the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide array of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Categories presented at the show will include Best Picture, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best First Feature. Notable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

To see all the red carpet arrivals, click on the gallery.

