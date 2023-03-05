Connect with us

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards: MJ Rodriguez wows in burgundy mini dress

Michaela Jae ‘MJ’ Rodriguez gave a very long showing at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.

The Pose star, 31, donned a flower-inspired burgundy halter-neck mini dress, with layers of tulle shaped into floral petals.

The Newark-born entertainer – who became the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe last year – paired her sparkly look with strappy gold heels.

Rodriguez wore her black tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her back in a straight style.

On the glam side, the Tick, Tick Boom! star matched the thrilling dress with a pink shade of eyeshadow and a touch of blush.

Rodriguez accessorized the look with gold hoops and a number of rings.

At the event, the beauty posed for a glamorous portrait at IMDb Portrait Studio, showing off her dramatic look.

The star was then seen presenting alongside Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster, 35, at the ceremony.

Booster looked better than ever in a beige jacket over a blue buttonhole.

The 38th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, March 4, featuring comedian Hasan Minhaj.

The nominations were officially announced late last year in November, and the awards ceremony is notably known for bringing together “the best talent from across the world of film and television”, according to the official site.

This year, the awards show will only be available for streaming and will not be broadcast live on IFC, a first since 1997, reported Variety.

Instead, fans and audiences can easily tune in to watch the beach festivities on IMDB’s YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter pages.

Some of the main categories include Best Feature Film, Best Director, and also Best New Scripted Series.

The Spirit Awards also installed new gender-neutral categories, combining male and female actors for Best Leading Role and Best Supporting Performance in Film and Television.

Josh Welsh, who is the current chairman of Film Independent, told Variety that “it’s something we’ve been talking about for probably three years.”

Another honor bestowed at the annual ceremony is the John Cassavetes Award, which is given to a creative team for a film with a budget of less than $1,000,000. Nominees include The African Desperate, The Cathedral, Holy Emy, A Love Song and Something In The Dirt.

The nominees for best feature film are: Bones And All, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Our Father The Devil, Tr and Women Talking.

Nominees for Best Lead Performance include Cate Blanchett, Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell and Michelle Yeoh.

In the television category, the nominees for best new scripted series are: The Bear, The Porter, Severance, Station Eleven and Pachinko.

The Independent Spirit Awards were officially launched in 1984 and also serve as a fundraiser for the independent film and television community.

Independent Spirit Awards 2023 nominees

Best Feature

bones and all

Everything everywhere, everything at once – WINNER

Our Father, the Devil

Tr

women who talk

Best Director

Todd Field-Tr

Kogonada – After the Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything – WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk

Halina Reijn Body Body Body

Best First Feature Film

After-sun-WINNER

Criminal Emily

Inspection

Murine

Palm trees and power lines

Better prospect performance

Cate Blanchett-Tr

Dale Dickey – A Love Song

Mia Goth – Pearl

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.

Paul Mescal – After Sun

Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Taylor Russell Bones and all

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere, All At Once – WINNER

Better support performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Giant’s Causeway

Nina Hoss – TR

Brian d’Arcy James – The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere, everything at once WINNER

Trevante Rhodes – Slugger

Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance – Bones And All

Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union – The Inspection

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham – Catherine called Birdy

Todd Field – TR

Kogonada – After the Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island

Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, Jamie Dack Story – Palm Trees and Power Lines

KD Dvila – Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian Story – Body Body Body

John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal WINNER

Best New Scripted Series

The WINNING Bear

Pachinko

The wearer

Breakup

station eleven

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen – The Bearer

Mohamed Amer – Mo

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary-Winner

Bridget Everett – Someone Somewhere

KaMillion – Rap Sh! you

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien – As We See It

Adam Scott – Severance Pay

Ben Whishaw – This is Gonna Hurt

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister – TR WINNER

Hélène Louvart – Later

Gregory Oke – After Sun

Eliot Rockett – Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel The Shell with Shoes

Ricky D’Ambrose – The Cathedral

Blair McClendon – After Sun

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere, All At Once WINNER

Monika Willi – TR

John Cassavetes Award

The Desperate African

The Cathedral-WINNER

Saint-Emy

A love song

something in the dirt

Robert Altman Award

Women speaking-WINNER

Best Documentary

anything that breathes

All the beauty and bloodshed WINNER

A house made of shards

Midwives

Riotville, United States

Best International Film

Corsage – Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Luxembourg

Joyland – Pakistan, USA WINNER

Leonor will never die – Philippines

Return to Seoul – Belgium, France, Romania, South Korea

Saint-Omer – France

Producer Awards

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky-WINNER

David Grove Churchill Visit

Price of someone to watch

Adamma Ebo – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.

Nikyatu Jusu – Nanny WINNER

Araceli Lemos – Holy Emy

Truer than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro – Mija

Reid Davenport – Didn’t See You There WINNER

Rebecca Huntt – Baby

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko – Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn WINNER

Best New Unscripted Series or Documentary

Subway kids

thinking about murder

Pepsi, where’s my Jet?

The WINNER of the repeat

We need to talk about Cosby

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven

Ayo Edebiri – The WINNING Bear

Jeff Hiller – Someone Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo – A league apart

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary School

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Frankie Quiones – That Crazy

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary School

Molly Shannon – I like it for you

Tramell Tillman – Severance pay

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio After Sun

Garcia Filipovic Murina

Stephanie Hsu Everything Everywhere All At Once WINNER

Lily McInerny Palm trees and power lines

Daniel Zolghadri Funny Pages

