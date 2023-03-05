Fashion
2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards: MJ Rodriguez wows in burgundy mini dress
Michaela Jae ‘MJ’ Rodriguez gave a very long showing at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.
The Pose star, 31, donned a flower-inspired burgundy halter-neck mini dress, with layers of tulle shaped into floral petals.
The Newark-born entertainer – who became the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe last year – paired her sparkly look with strappy gold heels.
Rodriguez wore her black tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her back in a straight style.
On the glam side, the Tick, Tick Boom! star matched the thrilling dress with a pink shade of eyeshadow and a touch of blush.
Leggy!Michaela Jae Rodriguez presented Extra Long Exposure at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday
Floral dream: The Pose star, 31, donned a flower-inspired burgundy halter-neck mini dress, with layers of tulle shaped into blooming petals
Rodriguez accessorized the look with gold hoops and a number of rings.
At the event, the beauty posed for a glamorous portrait at IMDb Portrait Studio, showing off her dramatic look.
The star was then seen presenting alongside Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster, 35, at the ceremony.
Booster looked better than ever in a beige jacket over a blue buttonhole.
The 38th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, March 4, featuring comedian Hasan Minhaj.
The nominations were officially announced late last year in November, and the awards ceremony is notably known for bringing together “the best talent from across the world of film and television”, according to the official site.
This year, the awards show will only be available for streaming and will not be broadcast live on IFC, a first since 1997, reported Variety.
Instead, fans and audiences can easily tune in to watch the beach festivities on IMDB’s YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter pages.
Chic: The Newark-born artist – who became the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe last year – paired the sparkly look with gold strappy heels
Chic: Rodriguez wore her black tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her back in a straight style, and accessorized the look with gold hoops and a number of rings
Glam: When it comes to glamour, the Tick, Tick Boom! the star matched the thrilling dress with a pink shade of eyeshadow and a touch of blush
From the back: Rodriguez showed off the fun and bright set from the back
Lovely: The star posed for a glamorous portrait at the event against a pale pink backdrop
Some of the main categories include Best Feature Film, Best Director, and also Best New Scripted Series.
The Spirit Awards also installed new gender-neutral categories, combining male and female actors for Best Leading Role and Best Supporting Performance in Film and Television.
Josh Welsh, who is the current chairman of Film Independent, told Variety that “it’s something we’ve been talking about for probably three years.”
Another honor bestowed at the annual ceremony is the John Cassavetes Award, which is given to a creative team for a film with a budget of less than $1,000,000. Nominees include The African Desperate, The Cathedral, Holy Emy, A Love Song and Something In The Dirt.
The nominees for best feature film are: Bones And All, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Our Father The Devil, Tr and Women Talking.
Nominees for Best Lead Performance include Cate Blanchett, Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell and Michelle Yeoh.
In the television category, the nominees for best new scripted series are: The Bear, The Porter, Severance, Station Eleven and Pachinko.
The Independent Spirit Awards were officially launched in 1984 and also serve as a fundraiser for the independent film and television community.
On stage: The star was then seen presenting alongside Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster, 35, at the ceremony. Booster looked better than ever in a beige jacket
Independent Spirit Awards 2023 nominees
Best Feature
bones and all
Everything everywhere, everything at once – WINNER
Our Father, the Devil
Tr
women who talk
Best Director
Todd Field-Tr
Kogonada – After the Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything – WINNER
Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk
Halina Reijn Body Body Body
Best First Feature Film
After-sun-WINNER
Criminal Emily
Inspection
Murine
Palm trees and power lines
Better prospect performance
Cate Blanchett-Tr
Dale Dickey – A Love Song
Mia Goth – Pearl
Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.
Paul Mescal – After Sun
Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Taylor Russell Bones and all
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere, All At Once – WINNER
Better support performance
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Giant’s Causeway
Nina Hoss – TR
Brian d’Arcy James – The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere, everything at once WINNER
Trevante Rhodes – Slugger
Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance – Bones And All
Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union – The Inspection
Best Screenplay
Lena Dunham – Catherine called Birdy
Todd Field – TR
Kogonada – After the Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything WINNER
Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk
Best First Screenplay
Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island
Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, Jamie Dack Story – Palm Trees and Power Lines
KD Dvila – Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian Story – Body Body Body
John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal WINNER
Best New Scripted Series
The WINNING Bear
Pachinko
The wearer
Breakup
station eleven
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Aml Ameen – The Bearer
Mohamed Amer – Mo
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary-Winner
Bridget Everett – Someone Somewhere
KaMillion – Rap Sh! you
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien – As We See It
Adam Scott – Severance Pay
Ben Whishaw – This is Gonna Hurt
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister – TR WINNER
Hélène Louvart – Later
Gregory Oke – After Sun
Eliot Rockett – Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost
Best Editing
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel The Shell with Shoes
Ricky D’Ambrose – The Cathedral
Blair McClendon – After Sun
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere, All At Once WINNER
Monika Willi – TR
John Cassavetes Award
The Desperate African
The Cathedral-WINNER
Saint-Emy
A love song
something in the dirt
Robert Altman Award
Women speaking-WINNER
Best Documentary
anything that breathes
All the beauty and bloodshed WINNER
A house made of shards
Midwives
Riotville, United States
Best International Film
Corsage – Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Luxembourg
Joyland – Pakistan, USA WINNER
Leonor will never die – Philippines
Return to Seoul – Belgium, France, Romania, South Korea
Saint-Omer – France
Producer Awards
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky-WINNER
David Grove Churchill Visit
Price of someone to watch
Adamma Ebo – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.
Nikyatu Jusu – Nanny WINNER
Araceli Lemos – Holy Emy
Truer than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro – Mija
Reid Davenport – Didn’t See You There WINNER
Rebecca Huntt – Baby
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko – Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn WINNER
Best New Unscripted Series or Documentary
Subway kids
thinking about murder
Pepsi, where’s my Jet?
The WINNER of the repeat
We need to talk about Cosby
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven
Ayo Edebiri – The WINNING Bear
Jeff Hiller – Someone Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo – A league apart
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary School
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Frankie Quiones – That Crazy
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary School
Molly Shannon – I like it for you
Tramell Tillman – Severance pay
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio After Sun
Garcia Filipovic Murina
Stephanie Hsu Everything Everywhere All At Once WINNER
Lily McInerny Palm trees and power lines
Daniel Zolghadri Funny Pages
