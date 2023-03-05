2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards: MJ Rodriguez wows in burgundy mini dress





Michaela Jae ‘MJ’ Rodriguez gave a very long showing at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday. The Pose star, 31, donned a flower-inspired burgundy halter-neck mini dress, with layers of tulle shaped into floral petals. The Newark-born entertainer – who became the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe last year – paired her sparkly look with strappy gold heels. Rodriguez wore her black tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her back in a straight style. On the glam side, the Tick, Tick Boom! star matched the thrilling dress with a pink shade of eyeshadow and a touch of blush. Leggy!Michaela Jae Rodriguez presented Extra Long Exposure at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday Floral dream: The Pose star, 31, donned a flower-inspired burgundy halter-neck mini dress, with layers of tulle shaped into blooming petals Rodriguez accessorized the look with gold hoops and a number of rings. At the event, the beauty posed for a glamorous portrait at IMDb Portrait Studio, showing off her dramatic look. The star was then seen presenting alongside Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster, 35, at the ceremony. Booster looked better than ever in a beige jacket over a blue buttonhole. The 38th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, March 4, featuring comedian Hasan Minhaj. The nominations were officially announced late last year in November, and the awards ceremony is notably known for bringing together “the best talent from across the world of film and television”, according to the official site. This year, the awards show will only be available for streaming and will not be broadcast live on IFC, a first since 1997, reported Variety. Instead, fans and audiences can easily tune in to watch the beach festivities on IMDB’s YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter pages. Chic: The Newark-born artist – who became the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe last year – paired the sparkly look with gold strappy heels Chic: Rodriguez wore her black tresses parted in the middle and cascading down her back in a straight style, and accessorized the look with gold hoops and a number of rings Glam: When it comes to glamour, the Tick, Tick Boom! the star matched the thrilling dress with a pink shade of eyeshadow and a touch of blush From the back: Rodriguez showed off the fun and bright set from the back Lovely: The star posed for a glamorous portrait at the event against a pale pink backdrop Some of the main categories include Best Feature Film, Best Director, and also Best New Scripted Series. The Spirit Awards also installed new gender-neutral categories, combining male and female actors for Best Leading Role and Best Supporting Performance in Film and Television. Josh Welsh, who is the current chairman of Film Independent, told Variety that “it’s something we’ve been talking about for probably three years.” Another honor bestowed at the annual ceremony is the John Cassavetes Award, which is given to a creative team for a film with a budget of less than $1,000,000. Nominees include The African Desperate, The Cathedral, Holy Emy, A Love Song and Something In The Dirt. The nominees for best feature film are: Bones And All, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Our Father The Devil, Tr and Women Talking. Nominees for Best Lead Performance include Cate Blanchett, Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell and Michelle Yeoh. In the television category, the nominees for best new scripted series are: The Bear, The Porter, Severance, Station Eleven and Pachinko. The Independent Spirit Awards were officially launched in 1984 and also serve as a fundraiser for the independent film and television community. On stage: The star was then seen presenting alongside Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster, 35, at the ceremony. Booster looked better than ever in a beige jacket Independent Spirit Awards 2023 nominees Best Feature bones and all Everything everywhere, everything at once – WINNER Our Father, the Devil Tr women who talk Best Director Todd Field-Tr Kogonada – After the Yang Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything – WINNER Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk Halina Reijn Body Body Body Best First Feature Film After-sun-WINNER Criminal Emily Inspection Murine Palm trees and power lines Better prospect performance Cate Blanchett-Tr Dale Dickey – A Love Song Mia Goth – Pearl Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul. Paul Mescal – After Sun Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal Jeremy Pope – The Inspection Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie Taylor Russell Bones and all Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere, All At Once – WINNER Better support performance Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once Brian Tyree Henry – Giant’s Causeway Nina Hoss – TR Brian d’Arcy James – The Cathedral Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere, everything at once WINNER Trevante Rhodes – Slugger Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal Mark Rylance – Bones And All Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines Gabrielle Union – The Inspection Best Screenplay Lena Dunham – Catherine called Birdy Todd Field – TR Kogonada – After the Yang Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere, Everything WINNER Sarah Polley – Women Who Talk Best First Screenplay Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, Jamie Dack Story – Palm Trees and Power Lines KD Dvila – Emergency Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian Story – Body Body Body John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal WINNER Best New Scripted Series The WINNING Bear Pachinko The wearer Breakup station eleven Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series Aml Ameen – The Bearer Mohamed Amer – Mo Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary-Winner Bridget Everett – Someone Somewhere KaMillion – Rap Sh! you Himesh Patel – Station Eleven Sue Ann Pien – As We See It Adam Scott – Severance Pay Ben Whishaw – This is Gonna Hurt Best Cinematography Florian Hoffmeister – TR WINNER Hélène Louvart – Later Gregory Oke – After Sun Eliot Rockett – Pearl Anisia Uzeyman – Neptune Frost Best Editing Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley – Marcel The Shell with Shoes Ricky D’Ambrose – The Cathedral Blair McClendon – After Sun Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere, All At Once WINNER Monika Willi – TR John Cassavetes Award The Desperate African The Cathedral-WINNER Saint-Emy A love song something in the dirt Robert Altman Award Women speaking-WINNER Best Documentary anything that breathes All the beauty and bloodshed WINNER A house made of shards Midwives Riotville, United States Best International Film Corsage – Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Luxembourg Joyland – Pakistan, USA WINNER Leonor will never die – Philippines Return to Seoul – Belgium, France, Romania, South Korea Saint-Omer – France Producer Awards Liz Cardenas Tory Lenosky-WINNER David Grove Churchill Visit Price of someone to watch Adamma Ebo – Honk for Jesus. Save your soul. Nikyatu Jusu – Nanny WINNER Araceli Lemos – Holy Emy Truer than Fiction Award Isabel Castro – Mija Reid Davenport – Didn’t See You There WINNER Rebecca Huntt – Baby Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series Pachinko – Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn WINNER Best New Unscripted Series or Documentary Subway kids thinking about murder Pepsi, where’s my Jet? The WINNER of the repeat We need to talk about Cosby Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series Danielle Deadwyler – Station Eleven Ayo Edebiri – The WINNING Bear Jeff Hiller – Someone Somewhere Gbemisola Ikumelo – A league apart Janelle James – Abbott Elementary School Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear Frankie Quiones – That Crazy Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary School Molly Shannon – I like it for you Tramell Tillman – Severance pay Best Breakthrough Performance Frankie Corio After Sun Garcia Filipovic Murina Stephanie Hsu Everything Everywhere All At Once WINNER Lily McInerny Palm trees and power lines Daniel Zolghadri Funny Pages

