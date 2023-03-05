Tanner Groves leads Sooners past 22nd TCU

NORMAN Tanner Groves knew he was going to have an emotional day.

The fifth-year center woke up Saturday morning and began mentally preparing for OU’s regular season finale against the 22nd-ranked TCU. It marked Senior Day for Groves, who wanted to make sure he wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the moment.

Then he received a text. It was from head coach Porter Moser, who wanted to thank Groves for his contribution to the program.

Moser had only been in the job for a few weeks in April 2021 when he got a commitment, his first commitment from Groves, which was a transfer from Eastern Washington.

I wanted him to understand everything, Moser said of the text. Soak up everything. Soak up the atmosphere. Enjoy it. But I also said, ‘No regrets. Combine a bit of joy with a bit of competitiveness.”

Groves did just that.

OU picked up a 74-60 victory over TCU, and Groves delivered his best performance of the season. He busted for 23 points and 10 rebounds in 32 passionate minutes.

It was a dominant outing from Groves, and it ended appropriately.

Moser called a timeout in the final minute of the game and replaced Groves, who received a standing ovation from the crowd at Lloyd Noble Center as he left the floor.

Lots of emotions today, Groves said. It was just a little surreal. I love the teammates I have and I love the coaching staff I play for. Throughout the game, I tried to keep that emotion and channel it in the right way. I think I did a good job.

Groves was one of five seniors who adapted for OU on Saturday. The rest of this group consisted of Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves and Blake Seacat.

Here are three takeaways from victory:

OU central game shines in first half

OU held a 16-2 lead with 14:16 to go in the first half when a Sherfield 3-pointer bounced off the front iron.

A pair of TCU players were positioned under the ledge, but Sam Godwin beat them to the ball and the volleyball kicked him out of the paint. The ball fell back into the hands of Sherfield, who pushed and missed another jumper.

Godwin secured the attacking board again, and this time he took it upon himself to roll the shot back despite a foul.

Godwin provided all three OUs with offensive rebounds in the first half. The backup center recorded three points and four boards in just five minutes.

But Godwin wasn’t the only center for the Sooners to shine.

OU held a 29-12 lead at 7:05 when Cork tried to deliver a one-handed slam. Enter Groves, who met Cork at the rim and pushed the ball away.

Groves had 11 points to go with his lone block in the first half.

Center play has been a problem for OU at times this season, mostly due to fouls. But the duo stayed on the field in the first half of Saturday’s game, and it helped the Sooners take a convincing 38-21 lead at the halfway mark.

Sooners selfless passing leads to attacking assault

Sherfield had a highlight game in his hands.

OU held a 46-30 lead with 14:11 left in the game when senior guard went to work on TCU Micah Peavy.

Sherfield hit Peavy with a quick crossover, which knocked the TCU to the ground. An outcry came from the crowd, who wanted Sherfield to end the play with a bucket.

But instead of forcing a shot into the congested paint, Sherfield sent the ball to a cutting hill for an easy dunk.

Selfless passes from UO led to a strong performance on offense. The Sooners recorded 13 assists and they shot 50% from the ground (35% from deep).

OU enters the Big 12 tournament with momentum, no room for error

The Sooners’ victory on Saturday is surely a confidence boost, and it comes at the perfect time.

OU is set to enter the Big 12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, and there’s no room for error.

OU (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) probably needs to win the conference tournament title if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a harsh reality for the Sooners, whose six Quad One wins aren’t enough to eclipse a sub-0.500 record.

Winning the Big 12 Tournament title is a tall order for OU, which hasn’t done so since 2003. But anything less than that could leave the Sooners on the outside looking for the NCAA Tournament.

“One at a time,” Moser said. “We know that. We know we have to win some. … We just have to take it one at a time.”

