Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane with lightning speed to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event

Jon Jones is back and he is now the new UFC heavyweight champion.

After a long three-year layoff, the fighter often called the greatest of all time proved why he was so revered by his peers by dismantling Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the heavyweight title and cement himself in the history as a two-division champion. .

Jones looked as dominant as ever and it took just one takedown to pull off a guillotine choke that trapped Gane against the cage with the Frenchman tapping to end the fight just 2:04 into the first round .

I’m so excited, Jones said with the heavyweight title wrapped around his waist. I’ve been working for this for a long time. A lot of people thought I wouldn’t even come back. I was true to my goal. I have been faithful to the mission.

I had a firm belief that if I were to take him down, the fight would be in my area. I’ve been wrestling since I was 12 and I feel stronger and more comfortable, especially on the ground, than ever. I actually felt a bit clumsy on my feet, it had been a while. But once I got my hands on it, I knew that was where I felt most comfortable and where I could take control.

Despite concerns about the ring rusting, Jones wasted no time in taking the center of the cage and putting pressure on Gane as he looked to close the distance and take away his opponents’ best weapons. at the feet. Gane tried to walk away but Jones just refused to give him space to work.

From there, Jones quickly rushed inside to take the fight to the ground and Gane would never get up again.

As Gane tried to break free, Jones was just too good with his control as he continued to move into new positions to prevent a breakout. Eventually, with Gane with his back to the cage, Jones mounted him and then saw an opening to slip his arm under his chin for the guillotine choke.

With visions of his fight against Lyoto Machida dancing in his head, except this time he was on the ground rather than standing, Jones just tightened the submission and with Gane pinned against the cage he had no choice but to type. It was an impressive performance from Jones, especially since he made quick work of Gane in the first round.

Jones now joins Daniel Cormier and Randy Couture as fighters who have held both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.

It was quite an accomplishment for Jones, but it doesn’t look like he’ll take much time to celebrate with designs already done in his potentially next fight at UFC 290 in July.

Y’all wanna see me beat up, Stipe? Jones shouted to the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re coaching my guy. You’re the greatest heavyweight of all time and that’s what I want. I really want you.

Stoic as always, Miocic basically shrugged his shoulders as he sat at the edge of the cage, but all signs point to the Ohio native setting up a long-awaited showdown with Jones later this year with the title. UFC heavyweights up for grabs.