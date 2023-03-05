Fashion
Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane with lightning speed to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event
Jon Jones is back and he is now the new UFC heavyweight champion.
After a long three-year layoff, the fighter often called the greatest of all time proved why he was so revered by his peers by dismantling Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the heavyweight title and cement himself in the history as a two-division champion. .
Jones looked as dominant as ever and it took just one takedown to pull off a guillotine choke that trapped Gane against the cage with the Frenchman tapping to end the fight just 2:04 into the first round .
I’m so excited, Jones said with the heavyweight title wrapped around his waist. I’ve been working for this for a long time. A lot of people thought I wouldn’t even come back. I was true to my goal. I have been faithful to the mission.
I had a firm belief that if I were to take him down, the fight would be in my area. I’ve been wrestling since I was 12 and I feel stronger and more comfortable, especially on the ground, than ever. I actually felt a bit clumsy on my feet, it had been a while. But once I got my hands on it, I knew that was where I felt most comfortable and where I could take control.
Despite concerns about the ring rusting, Jones wasted no time in taking the center of the cage and putting pressure on Gane as he looked to close the distance and take away his opponents’ best weapons. at the feet. Gane tried to walk away but Jones just refused to give him space to work.
From there, Jones quickly rushed inside to take the fight to the ground and Gane would never get up again.
As Gane tried to break free, Jones was just too good with his control as he continued to move into new positions to prevent a breakout. Eventually, with Gane with his back to the cage, Jones mounted him and then saw an opening to slip his arm under his chin for the guillotine choke.
With visions of his fight against Lyoto Machida dancing in his head, except this time he was on the ground rather than standing, Jones just tightened the submission and with Gane pinned against the cage he had no choice but to type. It was an impressive performance from Jones, especially since he made quick work of Gane in the first round.
Jones now joins Daniel Cormier and Randy Couture as fighters who have held both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.
It was quite an accomplishment for Jones, but it doesn’t look like he’ll take much time to celebrate with designs already done in his potentially next fight at UFC 290 in July.
Y’all wanna see me beat up, Stipe? Jones shouted to the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re coaching my guy. You’re the greatest heavyweight of all time and that’s what I want. I really want you.
Stoic as always, Miocic basically shrugged his shoulders as he sat at the edge of the cage, but all signs point to the Ohio native setting up a long-awaited showdown with Jones later this year with the title. UFC heavyweights up for grabs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/5/23625798/jon-jones-submits-ciryl-gane-lightning-quick-fashion-to-claim-heavyweight-title-ufc-285-main-event
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paddle to the Medal: 17-year-old table tennis players race relentlessly to the top
- Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane with lightning speed to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event
- The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance on a positive note-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
- Send Multiple Google Calendar Invitations Using Google App Script
- The whole nation supports Imran Khan: Qureshi
- Donald Trump speaks to CPAC, says indictment won’t derail 2024 presidential campaign
- As Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises, so does anger at the government
- Google’s Bard Head Reportedly Says Future Chatbot AI Isn’t Just About Search
- Argentina was hit by a massive power cut
- President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi arrive in Bandung to inaugurate four infrastructure projects
- A new small boat law could prevent arrivals from seeking asylum while in the UK.
- Katie Ledecky’s nine-game winning streak on American soil snapped by Summer McIntosh