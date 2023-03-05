11 Spartans Take Two On Opening Day





The 11the-The ranked Case Western Reserve University softball team opened its 2023 season in dominant fashion Saturday at the Triangle Softball Classic in Raleigh, North Carolina, earning a 3-1 win over Huntingdon in Game 1 of the day and following that with an 11-3 six-set victory over Averett University in Game 2. Game 1 – CWRU 3, Huntingdon 1

Second year Lexi Miskey allowed just one run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and senior Carl Tucci went two-for-three with a homer and a brace to lead the Spartans to a 3-1 win and give Huntingdon its second loss in 13 games this season. Miskey went the distance in the game, allowing a run in the first inning but holding the Hawks scoreless the rest of the way in the complete game victory. She scattered nine hits and a walk in the effort while tallying her sixth career double-digit at bat. The Spartans fell 1-0 late in the first period, but Tucci tied the game with a two-out solo home run early in the second. CWRU took the lead with a two-run third, as a junior Kela Jagoda led the inning with a single, stole second and third and scored on a single by junior Jordan Manworren. A sophomore single that scores points Isabelle Russo a batter then gave CWRU a 3-1 lead, and the Spartans would hold the lead down the road behind Miskey’s strong effort on the mound. Jagoda finished the game two-on-three with three stolen bases and Russo added a two-on-three performance as well. Huntingdon’s Crimson Wells suffered the loss, falling to 1-1 on the year, as the Hawks fell to 11-2 on aggregate after the loss. Game 2 – CWRU 11, Averett 3 (6 inn)

The Spartans offense broke for 11 runs on 12 hits in Game 2 of the day to defeat Averett 11-3 in six innings. Tucci added another brace and three RBIs, going two for three in the contest. Senior Amanda Riely was two for four with four runs scored in the game and junior shortstop KaiLi Gross connected on a home run, going one for two with two runs, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base. Jagoda and freshman Brianna Lander each stole a pair of bases. Second year Kylie Hosey allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk in seven innings and struck out nine Averett batters for the game victory. Averett scored a run top of the first but CWRU tied the score bottom of the second on a freshman RBI single Elizabeth Berry. Gross gave the Spartans a lead in the bottom of the third with a one-out solo home run, and CWRU scored three more runs in the frame on an RBI single from Manworren and a two-run single from Tucci. After Averett scored two runs in the top of the fourth to cut the Spartans’ lead to 5-3, CWRU added five runs late in the period to go ahead 10-3. The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth when the freshman Tara Fritscher finished the game early with a single to give the Spartans the 11-3 win. Averett fell to 2-3 with the backhand, as starter Taylor Sullivan took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the year. The Spartans wrap up play at the Triangle Softball Classic tomorrow with games against top-ranked Christopher Newport at 10:00 a.m. and Arcadia at 12:00 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.case.edu/sports/sball/2022-23/releases/20230304ocwxx5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos