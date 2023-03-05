Fashion
This trendy lantern sleeve dress is on sale at Amazon
Between-season dressing can be tricky. One minute you’re catching a gust of frigid air and want to wear a heavier jacket, and the next you’re smelling sweat on your brow and wondering why you’re wearing long sleeves.
Short dresses with long sleeves are a great piece to have on hand as the seasons change, and this dress on sale on Amazon hits all the right notes: it falls above the knee (but not too high), has a super-flattering tie waist, and long sleeves with the puffy shape we’ve seen stars wear lately. Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins and more recently Chrissy Teigen is one of the celebrities sporting trendy sleeves lately. The romantic style of the sleeves gives a charming touch to blouses, sweaters and dresses with its draped bell shape that cinches at the wrist.
THE Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Dress comes in SXL sizes and 25 colors, including neutrals like black, white, and navy, as well as pretty springtime shades, like apricot, coral, and cornflower blue.
Buy it! Prettygarden tie waist lantern sleeve dress in apricot$34.89 with coupon (origin $42.99); amazon.com
We discovered the dress, which is on sale for $35, per Amazon’s Most Liked Customer list. To earn a spot on the list, a product must have a rating above four stars with over 1,000 customer reviews. It’s a great way to discover items that other buyers have reviewed with lots of customer reviews to make an informed purchase.
More than 8,600 people gave the Prettygarden dress five stars, with reviewers calling it “super flattering”, “cute” and “comfy”. A customerwho has the dress in 10 colors, said, “Every time I wear one I get complimented by several strangers.” Another buyer wrote“The style of the dress makes it look chic but the fabric is super comfortable and quite warm. I love the bell sleeves and the tie at the waist is flattering.”
It’s a great choice for attending spring weddings, returning to the office, or celebrating an anniversary, just add tights and a jacket when the forecast looks cooler, or go bare-legged with loafers or a minimalist sneaker when it warms up. (maybe bring the jacket a tote, just to be sure).
No matter the occasion, the Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress is a good transitional piece to have. Keep scrolling to shop the dress while it’s on sale.
Buy it! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress in Gray Blue$34.89 with coupon (origin $42.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress in White$38.89 (original $42.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress in Black$38.89 (original $42.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress in Coral Pink$38.89 (original $42.99); amazon.com
