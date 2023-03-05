How Paris Fashion Week became the most prestigious fashion event in the world





Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world for a reason. Besides the people walking the streets of Paris dressed as if it were a catwalk, there are other reasons why this is a dreamland for all fashion enthusiasts. One of them is undoubtedly Paris Fashion Week. Every year, Paris Fashion Week creates a lot of buzz with models, stars and famous designers parading for luxury brands like Dior, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Chanel, Kenzo, Givenchy, etc. track. The big four There are four major fashion weeks, often referred to as the “Big 4”: New York, Paris, London and Milan. The program begins with New York, followed by London, then Milan and ends in Paris. Photo: The Big Four/Designer Eyewear Paris Fashion Week takes place twice a year in the French capital, with a spring/summer edition and a fall/winter edition. The dates of the show, as well as other rules for the brands present at Paris Fashion Week, are decided by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashionan official body of the French government. This bi-annual event is divided into 3 categories: Men, Haute Couture (mainly handwoven & high-end) and Ready-to-wear. For example, this year, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 collection (ready-to-wear collection) started from February 27 to March 7, considered the most publicized and important. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Herms, Valentino, Givenchy and Miu Miu participate in the parade. Photo: Christian Diors fall/winter 2023-2024 collection/AFP The smallest slate of haute couture (“haute couture”) shows took place in January and July. But did you know that Paris Fashion Week actually has its origins in the 1700s and was one of the premier fashion shows of all time? Where did it really start? Fashion shows began in Paris in the 1700s and exhibitions took place in Paris on mannequins rather than models. Due to the limited movement, it was a bit difficult for the clientele to really see the designer’s work. However, it was Charles Frederick Worth, a famous English high fashion designer who started showing multiple pieces together and of superior design. These designs were spotted by an Austrian princess in the mid-1800s, which allowed Fredricks to enter high-end fashion clothing, handmaids for upper-class women. He founded his first fashion house, a place where luxury clothes are sold. Photo: Work by Charles Frederick Worth / Metropolitan Museum of Art In 1921 the Haute Couture Trade Union Chamber was created, to protect couture designs from being copied as fashion houses emerged.

THE Haute Couture Trade Union Chamber then defined criteria that would make it a fashion house, and one of them was: “a fashion house must present a collection of at least 35 races with day and evening wear to the Parisian press.” Photo: Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture’s office in Paris The following biannual meetings of Haute Couture houses in accordance with the new guidelines set by the Haute Couture Trade Union Chamber were considered the premier pair of fashion weeks in Paris.

However, nobody knew the name ‘Paris Fashion week’; it started in 1973 as a fun event to save the Palace of Versailles and quickly became a reality. Now every year the creators try to raise the bar for such shows and try to do something extraordinary. Check out some of them from before:

