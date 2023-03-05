Fashion
Next in fashion season 2 review
Summary
As far as reality TV competitions go, this one is as innocuous as it gets – just an enjoyable but forgettable show with a concept that’s been done (much better) by other titles.
We review the Netflix Next in Fashion Season 2 reality competition, which contains no revelations about the eliminations or the winner.
Season 2 of Next in fashion almost didn’t happen like netflix superiors decided in 2020 to cancel the wellness reality series. Eventually, the streaming giant changed its mind and a second installment of the series landed on Netflix. The format of the show and Queer Eyes Tan France remained, but British fashion icon Alexa Chung did not return as judge/presenter, so she was replaced by the model Gigi Hadid.
Next in Fashion Season 2 Review and Plot Summary
In Season 2, an ambitious new group of designers battle it out for the grand prize of $200,000 and, of course, the Next in fashion title. In each episode, hopefuls have less than two days to create a ready-to-run creation based on the episodic theme. France and Hadid fill the roles of hosts and judges, but each episode features a famous guest judge. Some stars appearing this season are Gigi’s sister Bella Hadidmodel Hailey Bieberactress Emma Chamberland and even the one and only Donatella Versace.
After the track event, France, Hadid and the guest judges decide which contestant had the best design and which contestant (or contestants) is sent home. Challenges include creating clothes from flowers and specific fabrics like denim, and in one episode they even have to create clothes based on childhood photos of themselves. When we have only three candidates left, they must design a parade of eight outfits to try to win the title.
READ: Best reality shows on Netflix of all time
I watched all ten episodes of Next in fashion Season 2, and I don’t remember most of the contestants or anything about them. It’s almost as if the producers removed any distinctive personality traits when editing these talented designers. Those who stood out were preppy costume designers james ford from LA, colorful avant-garde Megan O’Cain from Brooklyn, and the costume designer from New Jersey Qaysean Williamswhose backstory was the most compelling of the season.
Gigi Hadid is a great addition to the cast and I enjoyed the playful banter between her and France. I also liked the variety of models presented. Seeing people of all shapes and sizes walking the track was a refreshing change.
READ: Who won Next in Fashion Season 2?
Other than that, there isn’t much to say about this season. Not focusing on the negatives or the drama like most reality shows do is great. But going too far in cuteness is pretty boring. There are no real stakes, no real pressure; the fashion isn’t great (how could it be in such a short time), and the kills are anti-climactic (the hosts tell the group who’s coming home, they don’t bother to call the losers of the challenge or to give these people a chance to defend their place). This series will probably put you to sleep if you’re not a fashion fanatic.
Is Next in Fashion Season 2 any good?
Aside from the change of hosts, Season 2 of Next in fashion is roughly the same as season 1 and the same as every season of Project track. As far as reality TV competitions go, this one is as harmless as it gets. Candidates are friendly and supportive of each other. Despite the high pressure environment, there is no festering drama between them. The two hosts are also adorable. So much so that Hadid had tears in his eyes during some of the eliminations. Overall, Next in fashion is just an enjoyable but forgettable show with a concept that has been done (much better) by other titles in the genre.
What did you think of the Netflix Next in Fashion season 2 reality competition? Comments below.
