Fashion
How to watch TLC’s Say Yes to Dress Season 22 premiere: Time, channel, FREE live stream
Brides are back at Kleinfelds for season 22 of the popular wedding show Say yes to the dress, slated to premiere Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC. As in previous seasons, a whole new group of brides will be heading to Kleinfelds in search of the perfect wedding dress of their dreams. Fan-favorite wedding dress designer Randy Fenoli will be on hand to offer expert sartorial advice.
Fans of the hit reality show can stream season 21 on Philo, Fubo And TV Sling. And good news…all of these streaming services are offering free trials.
What to expect in tonight’s episode
According to TLC’s official synopsis of Episode 1, I’m Gonna Be The Problem Kid Here, bride Nina is pressed for time to find a reception dress she can settle into; Couple Ashley and Amber must find a jumpsuit for Amber and a dress so Ashley can use her legs comfortably since she was born without using her arms.
For Those Without Cable, Watch With These Streaming Services
You can watch it on Philoan entertainment streaming service that offers over 60 channels and a free trial. You can also watch the show on Fubo TV which provides access to your favorite TV shows, live sporting events and more. There is a free trial when you register. TV Sling will also air this new season of Say Yes to the Dress.
Where to find TLC
You can find which TLC channel is enabled using the channel finder tools here: Verizon Fios, AT&T to U, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV And Flat.
What to expect this season
According to the show’s official synopsis, Inside Kleinfeld Bridal, the Manhattan-based bridal salon that is arguably the best in the world. More than 250 professionals, mostly veterans of Brooklyn’s early days, bend over backwards to make every bride’s experience unforgettable. Part marriage story, part fashion makeover, and part family therapy session, each episode of Say Yes to the Dress examines the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the Kleinfeld staff sometimes go to great lengths. hard to make every bride’s dreams come true.
Learn more about Philo
Philos live TV subscription offers a free trial and costs $25 per month. It includes MTV and over 50 other classic, lifestyle and news TV channels. Subscribers can stream up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles, and record an unlimited number of live or upcoming shows for up to one year.
Learn more about Fubo TV
FuboTV offers and 7-day free trial and starts at $70 per month for access to MTV and over 120 other news, entertainment, and sports channels on the Pro plan; you can also upgrade to the Elite plan ($80 per month) which includes over 180 channels and over 130 events in 4K. Both plans let you record TV shows, movies, games, and more and watch them on unlimited screens.
Learn more about Sling TV
TV Sling is the first app-based TV service that lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the internet. Watch live broadcasts wherever you are, at home or on the go. Subscribers will also get half of their first month. The 2 main plans Sling Orange and Sling Blue offer more than 30 channels for $40 per month, or $55 combined. The two main Slings offerings are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each plan is available to stream for $40 per month. You can also combine the two for $55 per month, giving you access to around 50 channels. Sling currently offers the first month for just $20.
