Indiana States Arch Madness race ends in heartbreaking fashion against top-seeded Bradley in tournament semifinals





ST. LOUIS, Mo. Indiana State’s Arch Madness run ended Saturday afternoon with a 71-70 loss to No. 1 Bradley in the MVC Tournament Semifinals inside the Enterprise Center. The fifth-seeded Sycamores overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to take a one-point lead on a 3-point clutch from Courvoisier McCauley with 36 seconds left but was the victim of a foul call in the final six seconds where Bradley sank two game-winning free throws. Cameron Henry And Robbie Avila combined for 24 of ISU’s 36 points in the second half and tied for the team lead by 16 points. Henry was 7 of 6 from the free throw line in the second half while Avila was 5 of 6. Courvoisier McCauley shot down a team-high seven boards, alongside 14 points, including four triples, and Cooper Neese was the fourth double-digit Sycamore with 11 points. The Sycamores made eight threes in the game, starting 3 of 3 and shooting 7 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half before shooting just 1 of 8 from three in the second half. Indiana State held Rienk Mast to just two points in the game and allowed just two field goals from him and Malevy combined. Bradley got the first bucket of the game, but the Sycamores responded with three straight threes, including back-to-back triples for McCauley in a first half that saw six lead changes and four draws. After the Sycamores held their biggest lead of the day at eight points (20-12) with 13:49 left in the first, Bradley fought back to cut their deficit to one point and neither team took a lead. from more than three points up return. -Bradley’s back-to-back buckets gave the Braves a four-to-35-31 lead with 1:29 left in the half. Neese answered with a triple to make it 35-34 and Indiana State trailed just one point at halftime. The Braves used an 8-0 run in the second half to move up 11 points to 55-44 with 13:55 left in the second frame, but the Sycamores continued to fight back, cutting the deficit to six points on a Neese and -one then five runs on a Henry and one with 9:17 to go, which made it 59-54. Bradley came up from nine, but Neese then fed Cade McKnight for a layup with another pair of Henry free throws to follow that brought ISU within five points at 63-58. With the Sycamores down 69-61 at 3:08 and their season on the line, Avila sparked a 9-0 run that saw back-to-back layups from Henry that made it 69-67. Bradley called a timeout with a two-point lead, and on his next possession, handed the ball to McCauley and ISU called their final timeout with 41.6 on the clock. On that timeout, McCauley drained a spectacular go-ahead three that put the ISU up 70-69 with 36 seconds left. Henry blocked a Bradley jumper at 19 seconds, and the Braves had a second chance, but missed the 3-point attempt with nine seconds left. Julian Larry aggressively took the rebound and was called for an unfortunate, unfortunate foul that sent Bradley over the line for a one-and-one. Leons knocked down both free throws and McCauley threw a desperate last-second shot that didn’t go in. News and Notes Indiana State leaves the MVC tournament with a 22-12 record, the most wins by an Indiana State team since the 2013-14 season. ISU MVC tournament record drops to 28-40, including 5-6 in semifinals

Cooper Neese played his 135th career game today, which puts him ahead of Jake Odum as the ISU’s all-time leader in career games played.

played his 135th career game today, which puts him ahead of Jake Odum as the ISU’s all-time leader in career games played. After setting the MVC tournament record for three in a game against Belmont with nine, Neese hit two in today’s game to set an MVC tournament record of three with 16 over three games.

The Sycamores set an MVC tournament record for most teams 3-pointers in an MVC tournament with 37 over three games. It comes after the ISU set the MVC tournament single-game three-team record against Belmont with 16.

Robbie Avila is only the sixth freshman to score over 300 points at ISU and the first since the 2014-15 season. His 16 points tonight puts him at 338, which ranks him fifth on the ISU all-time list of freshman scorers.

is only the sixth freshman to score over 300 points at ISU and the first since the 2014-15 season. His 16 points tonight puts him at 338, which ranks him fifth on the ISU all-time list of freshman scorers. With four triples in today’s game, Courvoisier McCauley collected his 101st three of the year and becomes just the second Sycamore to make 100 3-pointers in a single season. Follow the plane trees For the latest information on the Sycamore men’s basketball team, be sure to check out GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social networks, in particularFacebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from theApp storeand theGoogle Play Store. – #MarchOn –

