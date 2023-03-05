49ers drop in close competition, 4-3, fight at Liberty





Next game: South Georgia 03/11/2023 | 10 a.m. March 11 (Sat) / 10 a.m. South Georgia History LYNCHBURG, Va. Charlotte’s men’s tennis team’s return bid to Lynchburg fell by one game as the 49ers fell to Liberty, 4-3, Saturday afternoon at the Liberty Tennis Center. It is CLT’s third straight loss (4-7), while the Flames (5-6) have won for the second time in their last three games. The Flames took an early 1-0 lead after winning a tight doubles point that saw their No.1 pair earn a late serve break at 4-3. The binomial of Abhimanyu Vannemreddy And Aditya Narayanan were leading 5-4 when play was stopped. In singles action, the Flames separated themselves even further from the 49ers, taking a 3-0 lead after straight-set wins on courts five and two. About to drop to 4-7, sophomore Ivan Dreycopp got the Niners on the board, dominating Deji Thomas-Smith in the final two sets to win, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 fashion from behind on court four. Vannemreddy brought the Niners within one as he battled Christiaa Worst, 7-6(5), 6-4 to cut the Flames’ lead to 3-2 with a pair of matches still on the court and in the third sets. At one point leading the remaining two games, sophomore Brett Gloria fell, 6-4, 6-7(1), 2-6, to win the game for the Flames. A few minutes later, second year coy simon cemented the final score line of the day by overtaking Josh Wilson, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, in three sets for his sixth victory of the double campaign. COY IS STILL OUR BOY Second year Coy Simon’s Saturday’s three-set victory took the Charleston, South Carolina native’s doubles record to 6-3 with wins in five of his last six appearances on the court. FOLLOWING Charlotte will take a week off before hosting Georgia Southern and Davidson in a Saturday doubleheader next weekend. The first services at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET. RESULTS

Double Wilson/Worst (LIB) def. Gloria/Iturbe (CLT) 6-3 Smith/Miguel (LIB) def. Simon/Dreycopp (CLT) 6-1 Vannemreddy/Narayanan (CLT) v Pelletier/Da Silva (LIB) 5-4, unfinished Finishing order: 2, 1* Simple coy simon (CLT) def. Josh Wilson (LIB) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 Rafael Da Silva (LIB) defeated. Matthias Iturbe (CLT) 6-0, 7-5 Abhimanyu Vannemreddy (CLT) def. Christian Pire (LIB) 7-6(5), 6-4 Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) def. Deji Thomas-Smith (LIB) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Beau Pelletier (LIB) defeated. Aditya Narayanan (CLT) 6-3, 6-2 Luis Felipe Miguel (LIB) defeated. Brett Gloria (CLT) 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-2 Finishing order: 5, 2, 4, 3, 6*, 1

