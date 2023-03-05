Irina Shayk storms the catwalk at the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week

She worked hard this week to walk the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.

And Irina Shaykwow wore a plunging ruched chiffon dress as she stormed the runway at Vivienne Westwood’s fall-winter ready-to-wear show on Saturday.

The model, 37, looked sensational in the gothic number which featured puffy shoulders and layers of shimmering oxblood fabric.

The set was nipped at the waist with a red lace and was complete with deep pockets in the skirt.

Irina boosted her height with a pair of towering lace-up boots and styled her long dark hair in a sleek, sleek look.

For her second look, the model donned an abstract graphic tee held together by safety pins and layered over a crochet dress.

Irina draped a black bomber jacket over her shoulders and completed the outfit with a pair of fishnet tights and heeled boots.

She apparently went makeup-free, ditching her old bold lipstick and opting for a more natural look the second time around.

Earlier in the morning, Irina loaded up on caffeine as she stepped out in the French capital for another busy day.

The model nailed another sleek goth look for the outing, sporting a knee-length crochet lace dress with fishnet tights.

Preparing for the Vivienne Westwood show, which took place later in the day, the beauty donned one of the brand’s signature orb brooches.

She walked down the runway at the show, after starring in the fashion house’s spring campaign.

Irina opted for the semi-sheer lace number on her way to Paris, layering an oversized black bomber jacket.

She added a pair of quirky velvet heeled boots with a gold chain design, keeping her eyes shielded by large-rimmed sunglasses.

Making an interesting fashion statement, the stunner sported a unique black back with a rope style handle.

She let her chocolate brunette lock in a soft wave as she naturally fell in a slight wave, adding dark purple lipstick to her look.

Vivienne Westwood’s daring orb brooch appeared to be an ode to the late fashion designer, who died on December 29, 2022.

But as her fashion legacy lives on, plenty of stars are set to attend the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter show, which kicked off at 1 p.m. local time.

With the late designer’s husband Andreas Kronthaler as artistic director, the show will feature pieces from the fashion house’s new season.

Irina, who showcased the brand’s Spring/Summer campaign this year with a bevy of stunning editorial images, will no doubt be eager to represent the brand.

It’s been a busy time for the Russian model as titans of the fashion industry have gathered in recent weeks to catch the new collections of the season.

On Thursday, she exuded chic at the Isabel Marant fashion show in a charcoal gray hooded coat and thigh-high boots.

While the day before, she swapped the catwalk for the center of Paris while participating in a street photo shoot.

Busy work schedulecomes after Irina and her ex Bradley Cooperseemed to confirm that their romance was back as they packed on the PDA on a romantic stroll through New York earlier this month.

The 47-year-old actor and model – who dated between 2015 and 2019 and share a daughter – couldn’t hold hands as they walked arm in arm, with Irina giving Bradley a cheeky slap on the butt .

The couple recently exploded reconciliation rumors when they stepped out for Halloween with their daughter Lea, five, with Bradley dressed as a bear.

The duo first sparked romance rumors after Irina shared photos from vacationing in the Bahamas this summer.

It was reported in August that the Nightmare Alley actor and the Vogue cover girl were considering the prospect of having more children.

Although they separated in 2019, they’ve remained famously friendly co-parents ever since, with an insider telling Page Six, “It was a real family getaway and they’re considering getting back together.”

The source claimed that Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling” and that Bradley is in favor of the idea.