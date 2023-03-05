Gamecocks advance to Championship in dominant fashion





SEC Network Staff Greenville, SC- No. 1 seed South Carolina (31-0, 16-0 SEC) defeated No. 4 seed Ole Miss, 80-51, in the semifinals of the women’s basketball tournament in the SEC on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The last time these teams met on Feb. 19, it took a tough 64-57 OT win for top-seeded South Carolina to edge out the Rebels, but this matchup the Gamecocks dominated from the start. at the end. Laeticia Amihere came off the bench and immediately provided a spark for the Gamecocks by scoring a season-high 17 points with seven assists and three blocks, while Aaliyah Boston recorded her ninth double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds). ) in the SEC tournament. , which is the most by any SEC player in the past 20 seasons, and now sits six shy of the conference record. Madison Scott was the only Rebel to break the double-digit scoring threshold with 15. Angel Baker and Tyia Singleton added nine apiece. Baker notched seven rebounds and Singleton shot 3 of 4 for three. Baker broke the score seal as she dumped a mid-range pull-up. Both teams struggled to convert their attacking opportunities as the defense on both sides was solid. However, the Gamecocks made the first push, going up 11-4 in the first media timeout. Three-pointers began to reign for both teams as four straight possessions were triples, 19-10. The momentum really started to shift to South Carolina after an Ole Miss airball led to a tough Amihere layup while being fouled, giving the Gamecocks a 25-14 lead for finish first. Their biggest lead in the regular season game was just seven. Ole Miss shot 27.8% from the field, while South Carolina outshot Ole Miss in the paint 22-6 in the first half. The Rebels crumbled 40-25, making it their second time in double digits at halftime. The shooting problems continued for Ole Miss in the second half as South Carolina held them scoreless until 6:00 remaining in the period when Singleton knocked down a three, 45-28. Ole Miss took advantage of South Carolina’s mistakes and started to have offensive flow, but it wasn’t enough to close in on the Gamecocks’ lead late in the third, 58-39. In the final two minutes, roars came from the crowd as South Carolina scored its nineteenth win by 25+ points this season, qualifying for the SEC Tournament Championship. At 7:37 into the third, Aaliyah Boston became the program’s rebound record holder with 1,428, surpassing Sheila Foster’s record of 1,427. Amihere became the first player with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench in an SEC tournament game in the past 20 seasons. The Gamecocks became the third team in SEC history to block at least 10 shots in multiple games in the same SEC tournament, eight of South Carolina’s 14 blocks came in the first half. South Carolina leads Division I with 45.3 paint points per game and scored 54 in the paint in the semifinals. Following

South Carolina will face the winner of Game 12 between 2-seeded LSU and 3-seeded Tennessee in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. This will air on ESPN. Ole Miss (23-8, 11-5 SEC) is eliminated from the tournament.

