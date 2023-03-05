Randy Fenoli shares the person most likely to derail the bridal rendezvous

Insider spoke with Randy Fenoli ahead of the season premiere of “Say Yes to the Dress.”

A new season of “Say Yes to the Dress” premieres on TLC Saturday, and with a new season comes a whole new cast of brides trying to find the perfect dress for their wedding days.

The show’s viewers are watching the dresses, of course, but the challenges brides face while shopping are still as compelling as the dresses themselves.

Ahead of the premiere, Insider spoke with Kleinfeld’s creative director and longtime wedding designer Randy Fenoli about the biggest issues brides face when trying to find their wedding dresses.

Fenoli told Insider that many problems can arise when brides choose a wedding dress, such as the bride being overly focused on what looks good on her or not thinking about the budget before starting to try on dresses.

But more often than not, he finds that the people a bride chooses to bring with her on a bridal rendezvous are most likely to create trouble.

“I would say the biggest challenge we have most of the time is probably with the entourage,” Fenoli said. “We’ve had some very bossy sisters and friends, but I’d say mothers in particular seem to have that effect on brides who really want their mother’s approval.”

“I’ve dealt with mothers who are really, I have to say, just mean to their daughters, which is such a shame,” Fenoli said. “To be so blessed to be able to have children and then treat them that way, especially in a public space.”

“I’ve had to walk away from dates before because moms were so mean to their daughters that I just couldn’t handle them,” he added.

Randy Fenoli says brides need to set boundaries with those around them.

Feloni said it’s a good idea to set boundaries with those around you before shopping for a wedding dress, as well as to think carefully about who you bring with you to the appointment.

“You have to let those around you know that it’s a privilege that you invite them to be a part of it, and not everyone can be a part of it,” Fenoli advised.

He also said it’s important to be clear with loved ones about the type of dress you want and how much you’re willing to spend.

“Like, ‘I don’t want to be Cinderella, and I don’t want a big poofy prom dress, so please don’t pull a big tulle dress’ and, ‘My budget is $1,000 , so don’t pull a $10,000 dress unless you add the remaining $9,000,” Fenoli gave as an example.

Bringing too many people to your bridal date is a mistake, according to Randy Fenoli.

He also said it might be a good idea to tell those around you anything that might make you embarrassed while shopping so they don’t comment on it.

“If they just had that conversation before they walked into the living room, I think their experience would be a lot easier and just plain better,” Fenoli said. “But that being said, if they did, we wouldn’t have a show.”

Kleinfeld’s chief operating officer, Marissa Rubinetti, previously told Insider that you shouldn’t bring too many people with you on a bridal date either, ideally limiting it to just three people.

“I think more than three, there’s just too many opinions in the room, and it really impacts the bride and it affects how she feels in her dress,” Rubinetti told Insider. “If she happens to like something and four different opinions are floating around the room, it’s going to distract her from what she really wants.”

