How Much Does Kate Middletons Green Earthshot Award Dress Cost?





Kate Middleton wowed everyone when she wore her green dress to the 2022 Earthshot Awards ceremony. It matched the green carpet of the events perfectly. Kate and Prince William stole the show with their stylish looks. How much did Kate’s dress cost? Here’s what we know. Kate Middleton’s green dress Kate Middleton and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage The Prince Williams Earthshot initiative focuses on finding solutions to global environmental problems. Kate wore a green dress to go with the theme of the event. She paired the dress with the late Princess Diana’s diamond and emerald choker (known as the Queen Marys Emerald Choker). Kate’s choice of jewelry was probably her way of honoring Diana, who also held the title of Princess of Wales. Kate also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. This shade of green is a color the monarch wore when she wanted to be seen at events. Queen Elizabeth II wore a bright green outfit in 2016 when she turned 90. She also wore green to Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ wedding in 2018. The green dress was such a vibrant color, says Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Daily Telegraph. People. There were so many echoes of the late queen for me. Doing something so unexpected and winning was such an amazing fashion moment. The Cost of Kate Middletons Earthshot Prize Green Dress Kate rented her dress from British fashion company Hurr, reports vogue. It costs between $91 and $238 to rent the room. If you’re interested in making this dress a permanent part of your wardrobe, the Solace London dress retails for $645. The outfit also comes in white and fuchsia. Expert Darren Stanton discussed Kates’ outfit. He says his color choice was important. According to him, her ensemble communicates who she really is. While attending the Earthshot Awards, Kate opted for a green dress, Darren Stanton tells on behalf of Betfair Bingo. Green is a special color that signifies communication, openness, and being a selfless person who likes to give. Kate Middleton makes smart financial choices Kate is known for making smart financial choices. She is often seen wearing outfits more than once. A recent example is the white Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 and 2023 BAFTAs. When Kate wore the dress for the second time, the outfit changed. The flowers on the shoulder were removed and the designers added a long bow. Kate also recycled her brown Roland Mouret suit. She wore this outfit when she hosted a reception for the English Wheelchair Rugby League earlier this year. She also wore the costume on her trip to Boston in 2022 with Prince William. Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

