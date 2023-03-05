AOC may have broken house ethics rules at Met Gala





The MP finds these delays unacceptable and she has taken several steps to ensure that nothing of this nature will ever happen again, he wrote. in a letter to the committee. However, while regrettable, this matter definitely does not rise to the level of a violation of house rules or federal law. He added: There is no evidence that she ever intended to avoid these expenses. After the September gala, several vendors, including those who did Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s hair and makeup, repeatedly tried to follow up with her staff for payment. However, the MP testified that she was unaware of the delays and still intended to pay. Cond Nast staff members helped the congresswoman get her hair done by a stylist, which resulted in a $478 bill and a $345 makeup bill, according to congressional ethics investigators. The custom dress, shoes, handbag and jewelry were provided on hire by the designer, Aurora James, and initially resulted in a bill of approximately $2,300, but this was later revised to approximately $990. Aurora James and company, Brother Vellies, identified $5,580 in unpaid additional goods and services once they were contacted by congressional investigators, which included transportation to and from the gala, members of Congress’ share of room charges at the Carlyle and about $400 for shoes and a bow tie for Mr. Roberts. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez then paid that bill. It really does appear that there was a bullet that was dropped, she told investigators. It’s just a deeply regrettable situation. I feel bad, especially for the small businesses that have been affected. Ms Cortez set the internet ablaze with her decision to wear the distinctive dress, with some progressive thinkers wondering if she was mocking them by wearing a leftist slogan at an elite event, and some conservatives pointing to the dress as a sign of hypocrisy. She championed it as a way to spread a message she believed in. SP. james, Brother VelliesAnd Janna peas, the Vellies brother’s publicist, refused to cooperate with House investigators. The Congressional Ethics Office has recommended that they be subpoenaed while the review continues.

