See White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario steal the show in eye-catching dress





There are stars who know how to dress like a 10, and star Alexandra Daddario is one of them. In fact, people seem to wonder if she’s ever worn something she wasn’t gorgeous in. Recently, the question came up again when fans saw her stunned at a special occasion held in London on February 19. Witches of Mayfair the actress hit the A-list fashion event in a simple yet glamorous black strapless dress by Dior. Closer examination revealed that the floor-length dress was made of velvet and also had a slit on one side of her thigh. Alexandra accessorized the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels, a small brown handbag and earrings. David M. Bennett//Getty Images Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M//Getty Images Additionally, she chose to show off her glowing natural skin and bright blue eyes with light makeup and a bold red lip. As for her hair, the actress pinned up a few pieces of her slightly curly short brown hair. Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old’s latest look has been praised by fans who spotted the photo gallery she posted on Instagram. “Stunning as always,” one person wrote. “So pretty,” added another. “You look fabulous,” said another follower. “The Witches of Mayfair” And it’s not just Alexandra’s red carpet looks that people can’t stop raving about. As people may know, his performance in the comedy-drama The White Lotus because Rachel Patton, an unhappy young bride, in season 1 of the series, was well received. Now she is receiving rave reviews for her role in the first season of Witches of Mayfair, where she plays the role of Rowan Fielding. The thriller is based on the novel series and the AMC series has already been renewed for a season 2. Guess that means we can at least bank on another amazing look from her when she premieres. Deputy Editor Annie OSullivan (she/her) covers vacation, gift guides, travel and lifestyle content on Good Housekeeping. She graduated in magazine journalism from Syracuse University and previously worked for world of runnersNBC New York/NY 4 episodes women’s day. Annie also has experience writing entertainment news and celebrity-focused content.

