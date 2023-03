Adele signs the newlyweds’ wedding dress after attending a concert

She “sent them all his love” Adele kicked a newlywed couple’s wedding night up an octave on Friday when the ‘Easy on Me’ singer signed part of a bride’s wedding dress when she and her husband attended the concert right after their ceremony. The video, which was taken during Adele’s residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, shows the singer walking around the audience – while singing When We Were Young – before spotting the newlyweds Adele, 34, squealed with delight at the sight of the newlyweds – who were identified as hairdresser Gaby and estate agent Evan Koris – and rushed over to congratulate the couple. Without breaking the song, the singer signed a piece of dress before moving on. “Weekends with Adele. My world is made – I found the love of my life and this man was determined to blackmail Adele at our wedding 7 years later, all of our dreams have come true,” posted the hairdresser on Instagram. “Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”





Adele also has sparked rumors that she could take a trip down the aisle herself. In February, the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger since going public with boyfriend Rich Paul. According to gossip site Deux Moi, very reliable sources say that the singer and Paul "are planning a summer wedding.

