US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is questioned for her “taxing the rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala





At Met Gala 2021US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled quite a few feathers as she made her debut in a strapless white dress by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan “tax the rich” written across the back in red. The 31-year-old player accessorized this head-turning ensemble with a handbag that also said “tax the rich.” While at the time her bold look won her praise from netizens, AOC has now run into trouble with the US House Ethics Committee.

The congressional watchdog review, which focuses on payments for the dress she rented to attend the charity fashion galafound “substantial reasons to believe she accepted ineligible gifts” related to Met Gala, BBC reported. In a recently published report, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) stated that Cortez received the dress, handbag, shoes, and jewelry for the event, along with hair, makeup, and transportation services. She was also granted the use of a hotel room for the event. The MP, however, denied any wrongdoing on her part. “While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have paid the rental value of the outfit she wore for the met gala and for the goods and services that she and her partner received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services only took place after the OCE contacted her in connection with of this review,” the OCE report states. He added, “If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted ineligible gifts, she may have violated house rules, standards of conduct, and federal law. THE BBC report further stated that the OCE board first recommended in June 2022 that the House consider the allegation against the Democratic politician. Not disclosing what it was investigating, the House Ethics Committee said it was investigating her in December. Speaking to investigators, AOC said she was unaware of any unpaid expenses related to her Met Gala look. “I would never, ever, ever allow this to happen knowing what I learned. But I wasn’t aware of the invoices, I wasn’t aware of the ones that were sent. And it’s just a deeply regrettable situation. I feel bad, especially for the small businesses that have been affected,” she said. FoxNews. One of Cortez’s staffers, who no longer works for the congresswoman, later took responsibility for the unpaid dues. “I think the delay there for me was that I didn’t have access to his personal credit card at the time,” the staffer told investigators. This isn’t the first time Cortez’s “tax the rich” Met Gala outfit has caused trouble. While her dress was designed by Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, a California-based designer who goes by the name The Velvet Bandit claimed that the AOC outfit is very similar to my design. Sharing glimpses of her own work with the tagline on a mask next to Cortez’s dress, she wrote, All my collages are hand painted, and after my tax on the rich I set up to Sausalito went viral on Tiktok, I started selling stickers and shirts. Lo and behold, this dress bears the same resemblance to my handwriting. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

