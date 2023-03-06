Adele dubbed a queen for singing while signing a wedding dress at her concert

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Adele delighted a pair of newlyweds after congratulating them and signing the bride’s wedding dress during her show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The singer, who is playing her Weekends with Adele residency at Caesars Palace until March 25, was singing her song When We Were Young when she stopped to greet the couple.

Hair color specialist Gaby, from Sacramento, and her new husband Evan went to the Adeles show immediately after their wedding ceremony.

They both posted videos of the moment on their social media, which showed the 34-year-old singer asking if they had just gotten married as they were still in their wedding outfits.

After confirming they did, Adele gave a happy shout alongside the couple and congratulated them.

She was able to get a marker while the bride spread out part of the bottom of her wedding dress for her to sign.

Adele continued to sing as she signed the dress, before saying goodbye to the couple and continuing her walk around the room.

Posting the video on Instagram, Gaby wrote: Weekends with Adele. My world is made – I found the love of my life and this man was determined to blackmail Adele at our wedding… Seven years later, all of our dreams have come true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.

Evan also posted the same clip and wrote: Adele please excuse my sweaty palms. That was my most important fan girl moment lol. 3/3/23.

He also shared a photo of Adele beaming at the couple the moment she found out they had just gotten married and wrote: Gaby and I when we met you Adele.

The video was shared on other social media platforms, with many praising Adele for making the couples’ big day even more special.

Groom matching bride shenanigans makes me feel like they will have a long and happy marriage, one person wrote.

Fans were also impressed with how the Easy On Me singer continued to sing her song while signing the dress.

I scream at the way she always sings so casually, noted one, while another said: My god, Adele can do it all at once, sing well and still sign an autograph, she really is our queen .

A third added: Adele is truly one of the sweetest people. Like she really appreciates her supporters.

Last week, Adele sparked rumors that she herself was engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul after it was reported by celebrity gossip site Two Me in a newsletter.

Deux Moi quoted very reliable sources saying that Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding.

The singer further fueled the rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger during one of her shows in Las Vegas.

However, similar speculation started in 2022 after being seen on The Graham Norton Show wearing a diamond ring. She closed it saying to the host: if I was, would I tell anyone if I was or not?