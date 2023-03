How to Dress for Job Interviews – Guardian Life – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Shola Adido Oladotun March 05, 2023 | 3:30 p.m. We can all pretty much agree that finding a job in Nigeria is not the easiest thing to do. There are countless job sites to browse, relatively distant people to contact, and cold mailers who will almost certainly be rejected. If you manage to get through this process and make it to the interview… We can all pretty much agree that finding a job in Nigeria is not the easiest thing to do. There are countless job sites to browse, relatively distant people to contact, and cold mailers who will almost certainly be rejected. If you manage to get through this process and pass the interview stage, you will be faced with the dilemma of what to wear. Many women tend to overthink things when it comes to choosing an outfit for a job interview. While they want to showcase the fashionista in them, they also worry that overdoing it will ruin their chances of getting hired. Now, there’s no perfect way to dress for a job interview, so we’re providing five basic tips on how, dare we say, to kill in a job interview. hiring. Comfort

Yes, we are big believers in the saying, “fashion is pain. However, for job interviews, comfort is paramount. This is mainly due to the tense nature of interviews, which causes anxiety in some women. So rather than opting for a tight leather skirt, opt for an A-line skirt. You can elevate your look by wearing a chiffon blouse and stilettos. Fewer accessories

Sorry, but you might have to say goodbye to those punk rings or bead chains for a few hours. Unless it’s a creative agency where non-conformity is the name of the game, toss those flashy jewels aside. Most of the jewelry you are allowed to wear is a pair of studs, a necklace, and a bracelet. Details matter a lot

If you think you can wear that skirt with a hole in it or a shoe that has a collapsing sole, well, chances are the people in your village are looking forward to you. Pay close attention to detail; these include, loose threads and wrinkles, among many others. Neutral knows best

If in doubt about whether these green pants will work with a blue blazer, ditch them both and opt for black, white or grey. It gives your outfit an effortless look and feel while saving you the embarrassment if you don’t get the color combinations right. The type of work

While the points above are a good starting point, how you present yourself at your potential employer’s office largely depends on the position you are seeking, the nature of the organization, and the dress code they have there. For example, you cannot present yourself for the role of a general manager wearing a white shirt and a black skirt combined with ballerina shoes.

