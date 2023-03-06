



Home

Animated

My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Comes To Life In Picture Perfect Cosplay A popular Japanese model and solo artist transforms into Marin Kitagawa, the anime-loving cosplayer from My Dress-Up Darling.



Famous Japanese singer, model and cosplayer Akari Akase transformed into Marin Kitagawa from My darling dressing for the character’s birthday.

On Twitter, Akase celebrated the fictional birthday of Marin (born March 5) by impersonating the cosplayer herself. “Happy birthday Marin,” Akase wrote. “I love you, a wonderful woman who is bubbly and dazzling and loves her hobbies and love to the fullest!!” Akase is dressed as Marin in her typical high school clothes while perfectly mimicking the genki pose of the Marin figurine positioned right next to her. Related: Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplayer Stuns As A Mesmerizing Dark Magician Akase and Marin share many similarities. Just like Marin, Akase was a cosplayer who gained popularity through social media sites like TikTok. She debuted as a gravure model in 2020, appearing in a swimsuit for the March issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Playboy magazine. Later that year she published her first photobook. In 2021, Akase became a TV actress for live-action drama Mr Handsome.

Akari Akase: more than a cosplayer A year later, she debuted as a solo artist with the song “Koi no Yukue”, which was released on February 23, 2022. My darling dressing, which ran for 12 episodes from January 9, 2022 to March 27, 2022, used the single as its ending theme. According to Akase’s wonderful message to Marin, as well as his superb portrayal of her, My darling dressing had a positive impact on the singer. Akase currently has over 1.3 million followers on his TikTok account. Related: Spy x Family’s Yor Hosted by Japan’s #1 Cosplayer Keisuke Shinohara, the director behind the My darling dressing anime, believes he knows why the Marin character resonates so strongly with fans. “She has respect for herself, as well as for others, which makes her likeable,” Shinohara said. “Marin isn’t afraid to speak her mind, but when it comes to romance she can be shy, and that’s relatable for anyone who’s been in love. The gap between her outward appearance and what’s going on in her inner self makes her adorable. Combined with how she can become so dedicated to something when she thinks about it, she has ideal qualities we look for in a person. My darling dressing is available to stream on Crunchyroll. An announcement for Season 2 was released in September 2022, but there is no word yet on an official release date as of this writing. Source: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/my-dress-up-darling-marin-picture-perfect-cosplay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos