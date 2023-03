Jodie Turner-Smith shines in sandals at the Independent Spirit Awards 2023 – Footwear News

Jodie Turner-Smith is always one to embrace dramatic glamor – something she proved once again at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Turner-Smith walked the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a pale pink Elie Saab couture gown. The ‘White Noise’ star’s long-sleeved piece featured a sheer base with a plunging scoop neckline, accented with embroidered crystals, lattice beading and cutout diamond pattern sleeves. A flared tufted skirt, trimmed with light purple, pink and blue feathers to match its bodice and cuffs, gently completed the ensemble worthy of a Turner-Smith ballerina. Related

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images Stylists Wayman and Micah amped up the actress’ glamor for the occasion with layered rings and small stud and back earrings from Anita Ko.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images As for the shoes, Turner-Smith donned a pair of pale pink sandals by Flor de Maria to complete her outfit with a fairytale finish. The “After Yang” actress $395 Alexandria way included smooth leather uppers with pointed soles, as well as sleek 4 inch stiletto heels. The real glamor of the set, however, came from its thin transparent PVC toe, slingback and ankle straps, which were all frosted with little pink crystals. The style added an enchanting foundation to Turner-Smith’s ensemble, while still being able to make a statement on its own.

Flower of Maria’s Alexandria sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Flor de Maria

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The big winners of the occasion were Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Tár” and “Aftersun”. PHOTOS: Check out all the stars from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/red-carpet/jodie-turner-smith-sandals-independent-spirit-awards-2023-1203423472/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos