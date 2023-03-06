Paris Hilton stuns in a baby blue satin maxi dress as she attends Lele Pons wedding in Miami

Paris Hilton stunned in a sky blue satin gown on Sunday as she attended Lele Pons’ wedding in Miami, Florida.

The iconic socialite, 42, looked the epitome of chic as she entered the venue wearing a stunning baby blue dress draped over her enviable figure.

The stunning dress featured wide straps and a sweetheart neckline to highlight her bust.

The dress also featured ruched detailing that cinched her in at the waist, emphasizing her slender figure.

The blonde beauty also chose to elevate her height even further with elegant silver textured stilettos.

She also chose simple diamond earrings to match the simple yet elegant ensemble.

To finish the look, the blonde beauty styled her locks in a chic voluminous ponytail and styled her loose side bangs to the side to frame her face.

The socialite also wore glamorous makeup for the wedding by donning a smokey eye palette and sheer nude lip.

The wedding appearance comes after Paris recently expressed her excitement about being a new mom and shared that she’s ready for more children in the future in a TalkShopLive Stream Tuesday.

The reality star – who welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum, 42, via surrogate in January – gushed about her baby boy while promoting her upcoming book ‘Paris: The Memoir”.

She said: “I love being a new mum. I am so in love with my little angel. He’s so sweet and so adorable, and every night when I lay with him, he lays on my chest, and he just looks at me, and I melt.

The heiress also revealed she would ‘love’ to have two more children in the future and shared the name she will give her daughter after recently revealing she had another round of IVF.

“I am so thrilled that Phoenix will one day have a little sister named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to call my daughter London.

During the Covid lockdown, the couple managed to freeze 20 embryos, but as they were all boys they decided to try bidding for a girl again.

paris said Charm magazine: ‘We’ve done it seven times, I all have boys. I have 20 boys. I just started the process over a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there are any girls.

During her livestream, she also explained her reasoning behind having a boy first: “I wanted to have a boy first because I want to have a big brother.” I wish I had one because I feel like a lot of the things that happened to me wouldn’t have happened if I had a big brother to protect me.

The DJ continued to praise her baby boy as well as her husband.

“I’m so happy to be a mum. I always wanted to be a mum, but I never really found someone I could trust until Carter, so I’m so grateful for that,” she said.

She also said that Pheonix was “such a good baby”. Like hardly ever cry. He has such a good sleep schedule. He is the most adorable and beautiful baby I have ever seen in my life.

“Phoenix is ​​my world. And I’m so excited for everything. All the memories to come, like the tooth fairy, Santa and the Easter bunny and, I don’t know, there are so many memories that I can’t wait for,” she added.

Elsewhere in the stream, the socialite revealed how she chose her son’s name for over ten years.

Paris said little Phoenix will appear in the second season of her reality show Paris in Love, which she is currently filming.

“Season 2 is about my life. Being a mom, being married, just being in the hospital with Phoenix and then bringing him home. And everything that goes with being a mom.

It comes after Paris shocked the world when she announced she had welcomed a son, including his own family, in January.

Speaking on her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “Even my mum, my sisters, my best friend didn’t know until I was over a week old.”

During her chat, Paris also talked about her upcoming book, which she says is “very personal” and will delve into the trauma she faced as a teenager at Provo Canyon School.

“I talk about my whole life and everything I’ve been through. And that’s really hard to do, having to relive some moments but also some fun moments too,’ she said.

“I’ve been in this industry for over two decades now, and for the most part it was the media that told my story. And most of the time it wasn’t true or it was exaggerated or just completely invented.

“And now, especially with this book, I’m taking back my power and my narrative and telling the true story. Because there are so many misconceptions and lies and stupid rumors that aren’t true. And I just tell what really happened.

Her new book, Paris: The Memoir, is due out March 14.