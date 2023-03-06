How Sue Sartor’s dresses became a Southern favorite

Armed with a degree in art history and years of experience in the New York high fashion scene of the 1990s, Sue Sartor returned to the South 30 years ago. It was in her 40s that she decided to pursue the second iteration of her design career. Her the name was on the label this time, and she was building a brand that fed her soul. The idea that had been simmering from the beginning was bubbling now.

Sue had long dreamed of creating a luxury line of tunics, dresses and kaftans made from quality textiles sourced ethically from around the world. She shapes durable and comfortable fabrics (like natural cotton, silk and satin) into flattering, modern silhouettes. Then, she gives each piece a cheerful personality with unique hand-stamped designs, hand-dyed colors, and custom embroidery. The result spread like wildfire.

Each Sue Sartor piece is dripping with vibrant hues, unexpected textures or botanical whimsy. Sue has done something perfect for the area she now lives in. They are ready for all seasons, packable, breathable, flattering and amusing. Sue Sartor makes portable sunbeams, and she is a sunbeam herself. We are honored to share a bit of his story.

Tell us a bit about your early years. Have you always been stylish and creative?

Being creative has always been an integral part of who I am. The visual world is what enlightens and elevates me. Painting, art history, fashion and flowers have interested me for as long as I can remember.

When did you know you wanted to make fashion your job?

I worked with Calvin Klein Womens Collection in New York in the early 90s. It was such a magical time in fashion. Since then, I’ve always wanted to have my own meaningful brand, in smaller batches.

What are people often surprised to learn about you?

I grew up in Massachusetts and New Jersey and spent summers on Cape Cod. I met my husband at Tulane University in New Orleans, and from that moment Louisiana had my heart.

Where can we find you on your days off?

Walking our two dogs on the sea wall to clear my head, designing block prints and new styles, catching up with family and dear friends, watching movies or cooking. But above all, I always work because I love what I do. It’s woven into my everyday life.

How does the South inspire your creations?

I’ve always liked ultra-feminine and easy clothing. Living in the south for thirty years has given me even more affinity for joyful floral, colorful and flattering feminine dressings.

When a woman wears one of your dresses, you want her to feel

I want her to feel better! I want her to be able to go and do whatever life asks of her. I want her to be able to run errands, go to a meeting, meet friends for lunch, then have cocktails and feel fantastic and comfortable all day. These dresses are workhorses. They travel well and take you wherever you want with femininity, comfort and ease.

What is the misconception that people have about working in textiles?

There is so much variety when it comes to quality and carbon footprint. When you work with hand-stamped or hand-woven natural textiles, they are truly handcrafted, one garment at a time. It is not mass produced at all. People take care and handle each of our garments with love. It’s remarkable to look at, and the finished product is truly a beautiful result. We strive to be best in class when it comes to beauty, quality and environmental awareness.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and from whom?

Always be authentic to yourself. My father and my mother told me. Be your brand. You always have to represent it well. It’s a lesson I learned watching Calvin Klein’s ability to score. Stay in your lane and do what you do well. And don’t diversify too soon! I learned that from The Southern Coterie event in Sea Island, Georgia. And finally, my own life experience has taught me to always go forward and go towards something, not backward.

Who inspires you right now and why?

We have just returned from India, working with our teams. I’m so inspired by the masterji (Indian for male teachers) over there who cut patterns, sew and embroider. When I first met them, I cried. They are true masters of their craft and are dedicated to making our garments of the highest quality, one dress at a time. I’m constantly inspired by artists, writers and other designers Really, ANYBODY!

Besides faith, family, and friends, name a few things you can’t live without.

Flowers, art, coffee, red wine, water, our dogs and some designer accessories

And our final set of quick questions!

Favorite recent meal: Oberoi Amarvillas at the Taj Mahal. It was a classic Indian meal on a balcony overlooking the Taj Mahal at night, a traditional dance below and the sunset. Delicious and surreal!

Current staples that you can’t stop wearing: Chanel Quilted Dad Sandals

Favorite hidden gem in New Orleans: Lilette Restaurant

Last holidays: Jaipur, India (I worked too!)

What’s on your bedside table: water, Tatcha Lip Maska lavender pillow mist, a satin eye mask

Essential birthday gift to offer: a block print dress of course! I’m also a candle addict, so I like to give away candles and room sprays. I make a blend called Placidity from seven essential oils in a room spray or candle. It’s so peaceful and spa-like. I hope to produce it for our line one day. I also like to offer Diptyque candles in Berries Or Wood Firedepending on the time of year.

Thank you, Sue, for sharing a bit of your life, your travels and your creations! All images were submitted by Sue Sartor.

