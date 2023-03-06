The tie trend is taking over the Fall/Winter 2023 shows at Paris Fashion Week





Unlike some looks that have ignited social networks (mini-skirts, ballerinas, etc.), the tie trend has been quietly preparing for a few years. One of the first people to bring Avril Lavigne’s beloved style back to the fore in the early 2000s was Bella Hadid, who walked the runway at Alyx Fall/Winter 2020 parade wearing a sophisticated black tie, then again two months later in a brown iteration on the streets during PFW. The menswear-inspired style has sporadically started making more notable appearances, from the Zendayas 2022 Oscars post-party outfit to Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 to show. But the look had yet to hit its peak of popularity until now. If there’s one message the Paris Fall/Winter 2023 shows are sending to the world, it’s that ties are the new It accessory of 2023. The first big tie moment of the week took place at Dior, where polished black iterations were paired with crisp white shirts. And the next day, at UNDERCOVER, models wore extra-long, ultra-skinny styles, ranging from bright orange to understated gray. Additionally, Herms focused on workwear ties through leather and striped styles, while Alexander McQueen followed the same path as Dior, pairing the accessory with the aforementioned Oxford shirt. (+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Darrel Hunter If you’ve been following Fashion Month’s street style in its entirety, you’ve probably already noticed that the 9 to 5 piece is making waves outside of the runways as well. For example, influencer Dylana Lim Suarez wore a royal blue tie with a white shirt and casual pants in New York. Stylist Jan-Michael Quammie also dabbled in the dressy accessory in New York, coordinating a plaid tie with a matching suit. Then there was influencer and Les Fleurs Studio founder Maria Bernad, who offset a corporate-looking tie with romantic bows for the Dior show in Paris. And these are just a few examples among many others; there have been dozens of tie sightings over the past few weeks. But of course, like so many trends, ties are nothing new. In the hit 1977 film Annie Hall, the nightclub singer, played by Diane Keaton, was known for her androgynous style; his uniform in the film consisted of waistcoats, khakis and good ties. During the 80s and 90s, influential style icon Princess Diana also embraced the look, sporting various sophisticated iterations. And in the early years, punk-pop sweetheart Avril Lavigne made a tie her signature style. (+) Universal History Archive/Universal Pictures Group/Getty Images (+) Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images (+) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment For those who don’t know how to properly put on a tie, consider watching a YouTube tutorial because, trust us, you certainly want to know this year. Below, see all of the tie moments at PFW. Alexander McQueen (+) Courtesy of Alexander McQueen (+) (+) At Alexander McQueen, ties were a key style in Sarah Burton’s super-sophisticated range. Although each tie look contained a white button, the rest of the look elements varied, from luxe leather jackets to an elegant strapless jumpsuit. SHELTERED (+) Courtesy of UNDERCOVER (+) (+) UNDERCOVER has taken perhaps the funniest approach to ties, showcasing a long ribbon of fabric in many hues. Think of these styles as the perfect entry point into the emerging trend. Dior (+) Courtesy of Dior (+) (+) Ties were central to the Maria Grazia Chiuris collection, inspired by French icons Catherine Dior, Dith Piaf and Juliette Grco. The accessory was styled with other office-ready looks like white shirts, baggy pants and flowy midi skirts. Hermes (+) Hermes Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Finally, the ties presented to Herms were both understated and intriguing. The famed fashion house has focused on timeless materials and patterns, including leather and stripes, both seen above. In other words? Expect to see these fall-approved styles everywhere for the next six months. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

