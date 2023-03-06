Victoria Beckham exudes chic in a figure-hugging purple dress as she celebrates the Fashion Week runway

On Friday, she presented a new fall/winter womenswear collection with a runway show during the coveted Paris Fashion Week.

And Victoria Beckham stunned in a figure-hugging purple dress as she returned to her hotel after the hit show later that evening.

The designer, 48, went from a tailored ensemble to a glamorous purple dress earlier in the evening.

She then went to dinner before continuing the after-party celebrations with her family at the luxurious 5-star hotel Hotel Chateau Voltaire.

And Victoria took to Instagram to share some snaps from Saturday’s celebratory night.

The beauty captioned the stunning snaps with ‘Fun evening with my family celebrating at @HotelChateauVoltaire!!! Thank you @HaleZero for keeping us dancing the night away! Kisses from Paris #VBAW23.’

Victoria looked amazing for the evening, sporting a metallic purple dress with a ruched chest, tie waist and long sleeves.

The piece accentuated her slender figure with a flattering neckline and articulated gloves.

Her brunette locks were also styled in a soft curl as they fell freely from a center parting.

The beauty also added sparkle to her ensemble by elevating her height even further with a pair of sparkly stilettos.

David also changed his previous fashion show look to a black turtleneck sweater with matching pants.

He also added a structured leather jacket over the top and took the opportunity to pose with his wife at the after-party.

The family, who continued the celebrations late into the evening, partied with many family members and friends.

In other snaps, Victoria showed off the lavish after-party setup, which featured plenty of bottles and dancing with DJ sets.

In another cute snap, Victoria’s children, Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, can be seen posing at the after party, looking all smiles as they celebrated late into the night. evening.

The happy family photos come after husband David, 47, stepdaughter Nicola Peltz, 28, and children Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, all supported her at the first rank at the previous issue.

And Victoria was no doubt happy to spend the evening with her eldest son and his wife – after months of rumors of a feud between the latter and Posh Spice.

A host of stars traveled to Paris to support Victoria, including best friend Eva Longoria – who also took the front row seat.

But Brooklyn and Nicola’s appearance made the biggest statement, as it seemed to show that all wounds may have been healed, following a rumored feud between the latter and Victoria.

Proving they were on good terms again, an Instagram Live video showed Victoria warmly walking up to her daughter-in-law at the end of her parade before kissing her husband, David.

As she greeted the audience, the designer gave a small smile and waved before greeting her family and heading backstage.

Nicola wearing one of Victoria’s designs was a massive show of support for the designer after she decided against wearing a Victoria Beckham wedding dress for her big day, opting instead for a Valentino gown.

The brunette beauty tied the knot with Brooklyn in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach in April 2022, sporting a beautiful custom Valentino gown.

The pushback raised a few eyebrows and rumors started circulating that there was a rift between Nicola and Victoria after the multi-million dollar wedding.

The dress has since been the source of much controversy, as Nicola claims she was planning to wear a dress made by Victoria before the designer said her studio couldn’t make it in time.

Several reports claim this is where the tension between the pair began, with Nicola denying it during an interview with The Times last year.

Nicola said, “It’s not a quarrel!” I keep seeing this word everywhere, ‘feud, feud, feud!?’ I mean, maybe they figured something out? And now they call it a feud?

“I think it all started, and I’ve said it before because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, but the real truth is that I really, really wanted to wear it, and I thought that it was so beautiful that Brooklyn mom has to do this to me!

‘And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.

She added, “But honestly, I was really excited to wear her dress.” It makes me sad when I read things that people say I never planned on wearing it. It’s just not true.