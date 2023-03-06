Flora in Fashion exhibits dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s





LANCASTER — Those anxious for spring and its floral adornments will find a welcome sight at the Ohio Center for the Decorative Arts. The art center, in the historic Reese-Peters House, is hosting Flower Power: Flora in Fashion until April 23. The display of around 60 women’s dresses and accessories – from haute couture from the 1920s to the 1960s – bursts with color and style. Clothing, hats, handbags, gloves and other accessories, all floral-themed, are from The Ohio State University’s Historical Costume and Textile Collection. It’s a smile on your face, a feeling of well-being, spring returns as a kind of exhibition, said Gayle Strege, curator of the exhibition and curator of the historic collection of costumes and textiles. The dresses are presented by color in the different rooms of Maison Reese-Peters. Blue and purple dresses in one room give way to pink dresses in the next room, then natural fiber dresses in the green bedroom give way to a brown and black bedroom, and finally, a multicolored bedroom that celebrates all hues vibrant spring flowers. Delaware designer:From her basement, the Delaware fashion designer creates looks for Bollywood and beyond There are breathtaking dresses, whimsical accessories and historical connections in this entertaining show. 1930s designer Hattie Carnegies’ purple velvet dress is elegant and flowing. George Stavropoulos is depicted with several dresses including a striking white organza dress with blue floral appliques and descending vegetal tendrils. A 1960s Filipina wedding dress is stunning and incredibly made of pineapple fiber fabric. There is also a pink and beige burlap sundress. Designer Donald Brooks used the fluorescent pinks, oranges, aquas and greens of the psychedelic ’60s to create a one-shoulder maxi dress that watchers might need sunglasses to look at. Among the accessories: a hair comb in the shape of comical silk and plastic dandelions, a burlap shoe that went with the burlap summer dress and a pretty rose petal hat worn in the 1960s by Annie Glenn (wife of Senator John Glenn) at Washington, DC Luncheon hosted by Lady Bird Johnson. Columbus sewing:“Bringing Couture to Columbus”: A Look at the City’s Fashion Community Lady Bird Johnson is also pictured wearing a long Mollie Parnis lace dress that the first lady wore to her 59th birthday party hosted by President Lyndon B. Johnson. A number of Ohio women wore some of the dresses in the show, including Dorothy Peters (of the Reese-Peters house) and her Sophie Gimbel silk dress embellished with purple violets; Dorothy Firestone Galbreath (of Darby Dan Farms fame) and her floral print dress designed by Norell-Tassell; and Terre Blair Hamlisch (former Columbus TV personality and wife of composer Marvin Hamlisch) and her poofy Yves St. Laurent dress in purple and white silk taffeta. The dress exhibit is accompanied by Botany in Buttons, framed exhibits of hundreds of buttons from the Ann W. Rudolph Button Collection, which is also part of the Historic Costume and Textile Collection. These buttons with images of roses, pansies, lilies, poppies, irises and more on metal, glass, ceramics and other materials are beautifully placed against a wallpaper background of spring flowers colored. The objects on display at Flower Power, Strege said, represent only a fraction of OSU’s collection, which numbers more than 12,000 objects. In the gray and often drizzly days of late winter and spring in Ohio, this is a welcome sample that demonstrates the power of flowers to inspire clothing designers and find their creative path in the female clothes. [email protected] In one look Flower Power: Flora in Fashion continues through April 23 at the Ohio Center for the Decorative Arts, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster. Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 740-681-1423 or visit decartsohio.org.

