Spring Branch student punished for training in a sports bra





The teenager and her father said she was unfairly punished for working out in her sports bra.

HOUSTON A ISD spring branch A high school girl who said she was scolded for training in a sports bra while male athletes trained shirtless is speaking out. The girl is a student at Spring Woods High School and is on the women’s cross country and track teams. KHOU 11 News chose to conceal her identity because she is underage and worried about possible retaliation. “I’ve seen a few guys running around shirtless — on campus and off campus — and they haven’t been told. So I took my shirt off, obviously, and got in trouble for it. .” said the teenager. She said that after complaining about gender gaps between boys and girls, she was denied an award which is an “essential credential for university applications and recruitment”. according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. She also objected to what she called “uneven coaching and training by the women’s cross country team.” “It’s more than a sports bra because it was really towards the women on the team than towards the guys, especially because of my race. Given that I’m the only distance runner and black background track teams,” the teenager said. The girl is a junior and said she was disciplined for wearing a sports bra while training in 100 degree heat. She claims she had the best performance record on the team and was the only student-athlete to never miss a practice. According to the teen’s father, the district told them they found no wrongdoing. Now the family is in the appeal process. “This whole situation could have been easily resolved,” the teenager’s father said. “I’m willing to go as far as we need to go, you know, to get some kind of results.” The ACLU sent a letter to SBISD on behalf of the student, warning the district that the actions potentially put them in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX. Click here to read the letter. The teenager and her father want to see real change. “I hope to see the district change their policy and change their mind about what they said,” the teenager said. “And, like, they recognize their mistakes.” The teenager said her teammates had supported her and she was grateful for that. She also said she still loves sports and doesn’t give up on speaking up for herself and others like her. Here is a statement published by Spring Branch ISD: “Spring Branch ISD denies discrimination and treats students equally and fairly. We are aware of the situation of a student at one of our high schools who is dissatisfied with SBISD practices, which apply to all athletes on this campus. SBISD is currently investigating this matter.” The ACLU of Texas released this statement and said it invites the district to meet: “The ACLU has decided to support GH’s advocacy because the district’s dress code is discriminatory on its face, establishing restrictions for girls that it does not for boys based on harmful and outdated gender stereotypes. Additionally, the Spring Woods High girls’ cross-country team was treated unequally in terms of coaching and training, signaling to female athletes that they are not considered athletic competitors. serious with serious potential. And as our customers have so bravely shared, we got involved because GH was being abused for speaking out on her and her teammates’ behalf. We sent our letter to the District on March 1 and invited the District to come together so that we can work together on these very serious issues. Maria Aguilera on social media: Facebook | Twitter | instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/spring-branch-isd-sports-bra-controversy/285-83bfc216-8c60-4057-afbb-fe0903fd1696 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

